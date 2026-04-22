Gators at Top of In-State Wide Receivers’ List Of Finalists

The Florida Gators have been strongly in contention for Fort Lauderdale four-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings this cycle, with the program not just earning a spot in the speedster’s recently announced top-five, but being one of the two schools in the lead, he tells Florida Gators On SI.

Jennings, the composite 273rd-ranked player and 34th-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class, has been a Gators priority target spanning back to Florida’s previous staff, with the relationship only growing since Jon Sumrall and the new regime took over.

Amongst a list of finalists that also includes Syracuse, Florida State, Auburn and Maryland, the Gators continue to push for the lead for the Dillard (Fla.) playmaker.

“Florida is in my top five because they have been showing love from the jump, even from the old staff, and with the new staff coming in has made my love stronger,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI. “I feel like with the pieces and people around the WR and offense room can help me develop on and off the field.”

NEWS: Four-Star WR Anthony Jennings is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 175 WR is ranked as the No. 8 WR in the state of Florida (per Rivals)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/NDKXcLIu49 pic.twitter.com/a019LaoYu5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2026

With official visits scheduled to all finalists in the future, Florida has continued to stand out and has had serious momentum in Jennings’ recruitment for a while, with the priority target most recently visiting Gainesville for a spring practice in early April.

Headlined by efforts from Sumrall and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, the in-state standout has seen a nonstop pursuit that has helped Florida separate.

“Their message mainly was that I’m their top guy in the ‘27 class. I have the ability to come in and play early,” Jennings said on the staff’s effort earlier in his process. “I can definitely see myself playing in the swamp as a Gator.”

The Gators have just one wide receiver commit in the class currently, Tramond Collins, with the program's momentum building with Jennings along with multiple other targets seemingly trending to Florida as of now.

Nearing the end of his process, the top-10 wideout in the state could be the next addition to the Gators’ seventh-ranked class if Florida can continue their strong traction.

“A program just needs to make me feel welcomed and make me feel like I belong there.” Jennings said. “The biggest factor definitely will be somewhere I will play early on as a freshman and develop into a NFL receiver.”

Jennings has shown comfort in Gainesville, visiting the campus more than any other program, with Florida now one step closer to landing the priority target; however, still battling against multiple rivals for the heavily sought-after prospect.

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