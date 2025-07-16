Gators Crack Final Three for Four-Star WR
One of the Florida Gators' top targets is ready to make his decision.
Saint Augustine (Fla.) four-star receiver Somourian Wingo on Tuesday revealed he would announce his decision on Thursday at 2 p.m. with Florida, Miami and South Carolina listed as the finalists. Wingo (6-3, 185 pounds)
Wingo is currently rated as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 139 overall prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
The Gators are considered the favorites for Wingo after he named Florida one of his top two schools after leaving his official visit. Wingo currently holds a prediction to choose the Gators from On3's Corey Bender.
"Overall, just where it's at. It's close to home, like an hour-and-a-half away. The people here, like I said many times, people, it's all real. The love is real," he said of Florida.
Wingo also noted Florida's history of developing receivers as well as the individual coaching history of head coach Billy Napier, a former receivers coach with Alabama, and current receivers coach Billy Gonzales.
"That's a huge factor," he said. "Just me knowing that I'm gonna be surrounded by a lot of good people and I'm gonna be developed. That's another key factor, as far as me making my decision."
Florida currently holds two commitments at receiver in Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star Justin Williams and Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington four-star Marquez Daniel. Should Wingo choose Florida, he would be the Gators' sixth commit in the month of July, joining four-star defensive back CJ Hester, four-star defensive linemen Kendall Guervil, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star edge rusher KJ Ford and four-star tight end Heze Kent.
The Gators' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 14 overall in the country with 18 commits, according to 247 Sports.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.