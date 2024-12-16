Gators Finalizing Visit with Former 5-Star WR

Former Texas WR Johntay Cook II said he's close to finalizing visits with Washington and Florida.



Cook was a 5-star from the class of 2023. In 2 seasons in Austin he appeared in 20 games with 16 catches, 273 yards, and 2 TDs. He only appeared in 6 games in 2024 before leaving… pic.twitter.com/aC6gisVeun