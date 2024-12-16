Gators Finalizing Visit with Former 5-Star WR
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Texas Longhorn and five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II is close to finalizing a visit wit, according to Stadium and Gale on X.
The Gators are in need of some receivers with both Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike leaving after the season and with Andy Jean entering the portal. Florida recently offered transfers Chase Sowell, who has since committed to Iowa State, and Reggie Virgil, who has since pledged to Texas Tech.
Cook II is originally from Desoto, Texas, and measures in at 6-foot-0 and 186 pounds. He was ranked No. 29 nationally, No. 3 among wide receivers and as the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports’ Composite rankings and spent two years in Austin after signing with the Longhorns out of high school.
As a freshman in 2023, he played in all 14 games and totaled eight catches for 136 yards. Then, in his second year, he only appeared in six games before departing from the program in November. In these six games, he hauled in another eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Bringing in someone like Cook II might be somewhat surprising given that most feel the Gators should focus on other receivers who have been very efficient and productive when on the field. However, he is a former five-star who has plenty of talent left in the tank.
For those wondering what he brings to the table, here is what 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about the receiver coming out of high school:
“Elite feel for the position with ahead-of-his-age technical acumen. Great ball-tracking ability. Adjusts to the ball in the air as well as just about any receiver in his class. Displays outstanding body control and mid-air adjustment skill. Acrobat in single coverage or traffic,” Brooks said.
“Dangerous run-after-catch threat with very good functional athleticism and field speed. Shows top-tier foot quickness with virtually limitless potential as a route runner. Highly productive across three varsity seasons with almost 2,900 receiving yards and nearly 50 TD catches.”
The Gators currently only have one commit from the portal so far this offseason from former Michigan punter Tommy Doman. However, they are expected to be active in the portal this offseason.
To stay up to date on all of the Gators transfer activity, Gators Illustrated is keeping track of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.