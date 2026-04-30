Predicting the Florida Gators' Tight End Rotation After 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its first spring camp under head coach Jon Sumrall with its annual spring game, which gave fans its first true glimpse of the program for the 2026 season.

Camp also gave Sumrall his first look at his first roster as he looks to build competitive depth and establish starters at multiple positions. Sumrall added that he would spend the first few days of the post-spring offseason talking with the entire roster about where they stand individually on the depth chart going into the summer.

After taking a look at Florida's quarterback room, running back rotation and wide receivers, we move on to the tight ends.

Overview

Outside of the offensive line, the Gators' tight end room was the one entering spring camp with the most question marks after Sumrall and position coach Evan McKissack practically reset the room.

After retaining Amir Jackson, who initially had plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Florida added three transfers in Georgia Tech's Luke Harpring, James Madison's Lacota Dippre and New Haven's Evan Chieca, while also retaining redshirt freshman Micah Jones and adding freshman Heze Kent to the fold.

With limited experience and plenty of new faces, McKissack said spring camp was about "fundamentals more than anything."

"I think there are some good things as far as execution but consistency is everything," he said. "You are starting to find out what guys can do and we obviously got to try to push the envelope in what guys can do more of, especially at the tight end position.”

As it stands, three appear to have separated themselves from the group in Harpring, Dippre and Jackson.

Harpring, who has experience under Faulkner at Georgia Tech, was described as the best "all-around" tight end of the group. McKissack also praised his coachability.

"He’s got to make some strides though as far as some of the run fits and things he does," he said. "A lot of that stems from ankle mobility and things that he can do with speed fits and power fits, creating explosiveness. He’s some well-roundedness in knowing the offense, but I think its made him stand out a little bit is that he’s coachable."

Dippre, meanwhile, arrived at Florida after contributring to James Madison's playoff season, but McKissack admitted that there must be a higher level of execution now that he is playing at the Power Four level.

"Pretty tough freakin’ hard worker, you know, is a swiss-army knife in a lot of ways is getting better at some things, understands his limitations, as far as sometimes length and things of that nature," he said. "... So he’s got to get his body right, get faster, especially as we move on in the summertime but man I’m really fired up, the guy definitely plays with a tough edge to him but there’s some other things that we’ve got to do to execute at a higher level at this league.”

Jackson returned to Florida after emerging as the third tight end in the rotation last season and after initially planning to leave Florida. Instead, he returned and was described as a "pleasant surprise" during camp by Sumrall.

"We all know he's got length and can run," Sumrall said. "He's a willing player at the line of scrimmage, blocking people. That's where he's got to grow, but he didn't turn it down at all."

Rounding out the group is Chieca, a late arrivial who Sumrall said is "versatile," alongside depth pieces in Jones, Kent and Brown Jr.

Outlook

Unlike the previous offenses, which featured tight end-heavy sets, Faulkner's offense at Florida appears to be more receiver-focused with three-wide and even four-wide sets, leaving limited opportunities for the group.

Harpring, considering his praise for being the best all-around tight end, appears to be best-suited as the starter, but if Dippre and Jackson can each make jumps in fall camp, there's a chance that the limited opportunities for the group turns into feature roles.

Chieca may be the biggest wildcard as Sumrall also compared him to Harpring, and if he continues to improve, there is a chance he cracks the rotation. For now, it remains to be seen if that will happen.

Jones and Kent may be poised for roles in the future, but fall camp appears to be more developmental for the two. McKissack said that Jones "has some really good traits," but that they are working on improving his stamina.

"Playing with great technique when you’re tired," he said. "Those things got to improve but Micah’s a joy to be around. When we get up there in between the white lines it’s got to flow."

Kent made headlines during spring camp for his 6-foot-6, 313-pound frame and garnered multiple questions on whether he was best-suited to play offensive line or if he could play tight end at the SEC level. McKissack was adamant that Kent can play tight end but that there needs to be weight loss to do so.

"He’s a got a limited schedule to do it," he said. "We’ve got a limited schedule to turn this thing around and start winning football games. We all have our challenges."

Overall, Florida has options at tight end, but more emerging needs to be done for there to be comfortability with the position. Harpring seems to be the main piece with Dippre and Jackson in the rotation, but a depth chart may not be finalized until the end of fall camp.

Depth Chart Prediction

*denotes walk-on

Starter: Luke Harpring (R-So.)

Backups: Lacota Dippre (R-Jr.), Amir Jackson (R-So.)

Reserves: Evan Chieca (R-Jr.), Micah Jones (R-Fr.), Heze Kent (Fr.), Tripp Brown Jr. (Fr.)*

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