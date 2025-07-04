All Gators

Gators Football Receives Prediction to Land Top-20 Edge Recruit

Billy Napier and company are looking like the favorites to land a top edge recruit

Brooks Crew

Another top recruit looks bound for Florida
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Florida Gators – and head coach Billy Napier – have been cooking on the recruiting trail lately. Though the Gators woke up this morning to the loss of three-star defensive linemen Jamir Perez, Napier doesn’t seem concerned, simply flipping his attention to the next prospect: four-star edge KJ Ford.

Ford, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound four-star edge rusher, would be a fantastic addition to Napier’s already ninth-ranked recruiting class, and Ford seems to be significantly interested.

Friday, Ford treated Gator fans to a little Independence Day magic, receiving a prediction in favor of Napier’s squad. This came as a shock to many, especially fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have long since been convinced Ford was theirs.

Despite this, Rivals’ Sam Speigs seems confident (at least 60% so), that Ford likes what he sees in Gainesville, and 247Sports concurs; he’s listed as a “warm” level of interest for Ohio State (and Texas A&M, for that matter), but “warmer” for Florida, despite 247Sports having yet to list a prediction.

247Sports’ Gabe Brooks described Ford as a “Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length. May most appropriately embody a traditional three-point, 4-3 end, primarily aligned as a 7-tech… likely a potentially scheme-versatile edge who could also provide valuable snaps as a hybrid two-point, 3-4 rusher.”

“[He has] promising stack-and-shed power against larger foes,” Brooks continued. “Speed-to-power abilities that often knocked offensive linemen to their heels in 1-on-1 exposure. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside.”

Napier’s already strong class has the chance to get even better, as Sports Illustrated’s Kyle Lander notes. Four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa and four-star tight end Heze Kent both have landed predictions for the Gators, so, along with Ford, Napier could very well see his recruiting class expand to top-five levels.

Brooks is an Atlanta-born sports journalism major. His work has been featured on Eagle Eye TV, Fly War Eagle, Sporting News, Bleacher Report, MSN, among others. Additionally, Brooks anchors Eagle Eye TV’s “Sports Night in Auburn,” a live broadcast shared on Channel Six and YouTube Live.

