Gators Football Receives Prediction to Land Top-20 Edge Recruit
The Florida Gators – and head coach Billy Napier – have been cooking on the recruiting trail lately. Though the Gators woke up this morning to the loss of three-star defensive linemen Jamir Perez, Napier doesn’t seem concerned, simply flipping his attention to the next prospect: four-star edge KJ Ford.
Ford, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound four-star edge rusher, would be a fantastic addition to Napier’s already ninth-ranked recruiting class, and Ford seems to be significantly interested.
Friday, Ford treated Gator fans to a little Independence Day magic, receiving a prediction in favor of Napier’s squad. This came as a shock to many, especially fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have long since been convinced Ford was theirs.
Despite this, Rivals’ Sam Speigs seems confident (at least 60% so), that Ford likes what he sees in Gainesville, and 247Sports concurs; he’s listed as a “warm” level of interest for Ohio State (and Texas A&M, for that matter), but “warmer” for Florida, despite 247Sports having yet to list a prediction.
247Sports’ Gabe Brooks described Ford as a “Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length. May most appropriately embody a traditional three-point, 4-3 end, primarily aligned as a 7-tech… likely a potentially scheme-versatile edge who could also provide valuable snaps as a hybrid two-point, 3-4 rusher.”
“[He has] promising stack-and-shed power against larger foes,” Brooks continued. “Speed-to-power abilities that often knocked offensive linemen to their heels in 1-on-1 exposure. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside.”
Napier’s already strong class has the chance to get even better, as Sports Illustrated’s Kyle Lander notes. Four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa and four-star tight end Heze Kent both have landed predictions for the Gators, so, along with Ford, Napier could very well see his recruiting class expand to top-five levels.