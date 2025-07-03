Florida One of 10 Winners on the Recruiting Trail
Entering June with just two commits in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, the Florida Gators were in need of a strong summer to boost its recruiting class. Needless to say, head coach Billy Napier led one of the strongest recruiting summers in recent history with Florida adding 12 commits in the month of June
As a result, the Gators were named one of the biggest winners on the recruiting trail last month, according to ESPN’s Eli Lederman.
“After surging only in the final months of the 2025 cycle, the Gators used June to get the ball rolling much earlier on the program’s 2026 class,” Lederman wrote.
Four-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr started it in June, committing on the first of the month. After that, they secured four more commitments over the next eight days. Of these four, which include four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, the highest-ranking player was four-star wide receiver Justin Williams. He ranks as the No. 150 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to On3.
Then, from June 13 to June 18, the Gators picked up six more pledges for their 2026 class. Leading the way was five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh, the No. 138 overall prospect, and four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel, the No. 192 overall prospect.
Additionally, Florida added four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem and three-star tackle Javarii Luckas. The Gators rounded out the month of June with a commitment from four-star guard Desmond Green.
Overall, Florida landed 12 commitments in June and rose to No. 15 in On3’s Team Rankings Breakdown. So, it is no surprise to see them land on this list.
However, the fun will not be stopping there for Florida. Multiple Florida targets will be taking themselves off the board in the early goings of July, and the Gators have positioned themselves well in some of these recruitments.
Four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil got the ball rolling in July for Florida, committing to the Gators on Wednesday. It did once look like the Gators would miss out on another defensive line recruit in the 2026 class, but they surged late to win out over Texas in this one.
Another trio of prospects from the state of Florida who will reveal their destinations in July are four-star defensive back CJ Hester, who will announce his decision on Thursday, and four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa and four-star tight end Heze Kent, who will both announce their decisions on July 12. The Gators have received predictions to reel in all three players, as well.
It should be eventful back-to-back months for the Gators leading up to the start of the 2025 season.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.