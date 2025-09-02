Gators' High School Recruit Week 2 Roundup
Florida Gators’ commits continue to see action under the Friday night lights this year, with multiple recruits taking the field this weekend for their respective high school football programs.
Florida Gators on SI takes a look at a few of those commits who had standout performances, including a two-way star making a serious impact and Florida’s future at quarterback continuing a good start.
Hall and Williams Shine on Offense
Composite four-stars Justin Williams and Kaiden Hall both made impacts on the offensive side of the ball for their schools, two players who are relied upon heavily for their team's success.
Williams, a star at Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, saw 141 total yards on the night, scoring a touchdown with six catches and 11 carries. Despite his team falling just short in a 28-24 loss, the athlete finished with 43 percent of the offense's total yards.
For Hall, a prospect listed at safety by 247sports, the 6-foot-3 athlete led Milton to a 41-6 victory as a quarterback, throwing for a touchdown while adding two on the ground. While the Panthers finished 0-10 last season, they have started the season 2-0 with the top-20 safety under center.
Griffin Builds on Solid Start to Senior Year
Coming off a season debut where Will Griffin surpassed 10,000 career passing yards while breaking Tim Tebow's high school record for all-time passing yards in the state of Florida, the top-15 quarterback prospect continued to build on a solid start to his senior year in a 37-3 Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit win. The passer finished with 142 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Tigers to victory despite an interception.
JaReylan McCoy Starts Year Hot
After a somewhat down year for five-star JaReylan McCoy, the elite pass-rusher started his final season in high school hot in a 36-15 win for Tupelo (Ms.). McCoy would finish the night with six tackles, second most on his team, while accounting for a notable three hurries. After a sophomore season with 11 sacks, the Mississippi native will look to convert on his pressures more throughout the year to get back to such high-end production.
Sole 2027 Commit Goes for Over 100 Receiving Yards
The only commit currently in Florida’s 2027 class, wide receiver Tramond Collins, dominated in a 48-16 victory for Cottondale. The junior caught four passes for 140 yards, an average of 35 yards per catch, scoring one touchdown and accounting for 77 percent of his team's passing production. He also saw three carries for 23 yards.
Gators 2026 Recruiting Class
Florida's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 13 nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite Team Rankings, with 19 total commits. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
- QB Will Griffin (four-star)
- RB Carsyn Baker (four-star)
- WR Marquez Daniel (four-star)
- WR Davian Groce (four-star)
- WR Justin Williams (four-star)
- TE Kekua Aumua (three-star)
- TE Heze Kent (four-star)
- OL Chancellor Campbell (three-star)
- OL G'Nivre Carr (four-star)
- OL Tyler Chukuyem (four-star)
- OL Desmond Green (four-star)
- OL Javarii Luckas (three-star)
- DL Kendall Guervil (four-star)
- EDGE KJ Ford (four-star)
- EDGE JaReylan McCoy (five-star)
- LB Malik Morris (four-star)
- DB CJ Bronaugh (four-star)
- DB CJ Hester (four-star)
- DB Kaiden Hall (four-star)