Gators' High School Recruit Week One Roundup
High school football across the state of Florida officially kicked off the 2025 season on Friday with all of the Florida Gators' 19 commits in the 2026 recruiting class now in action.
Florida Gators on SI takes a look at a few of those commits who had standout performances, including one who broke a state record and another who came up big when his number was called.
Griffin Breaks Tebow's Record
Florida's longest-tenured commit in the 2026 class, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star quarterback Will Griffin not only found himself on the winning side of a 30-14 game against Bishop Verot, but also atop the state's high school record books.
Going 19-for-28 for 275 yards and three touchdowns, Griffin surpassed 10,000 career passing yards while breaking Tim Tebow's high school record for all-time passing yards in the state of Florida.
Quiet but Clutch Nights for Williams, Hester
Both Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star receiver Justin Williams and Cocoa (Fla.) four-star CJ Hester each found themselves in tight battles to open the regular season with relatively quiet nights.
Williams, who played on Friday against Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard) was held to only one catch, but his 12-yard reception came on fourth down and set up a Buchholz field goal. He later recovered an onside kick, sealing a 15-13 win for the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Florida Gators on SI was in attendance for most of Hester's game, a 30-24 win over Merritt Island in double overtime. While rarely tested, Hester did finish with four tackles from the second quarter on (Florida Gators on SI was not there for the first quarter).
Hester showed nice tackling abilities in the open field and strong communication in coverage with his teammates.
"(Florida) likes how I'm physical and how I come down and hit," Hester told Florida Gators on SI after his game.
TDs for Bronaugh, Baker
Rounding out highlights for Gators' commits are Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker and Windermere (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh, who each had a touchdown.
Bronaugh opened Windermere's 43-3 win over Harmony with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Baker added a short rushing touchdown in Langston Hughes' 42-7 win over Mays. Langston Hughes is now 2-0 after a 46-21 win over Westlake last week.
Gators 2026 Recruiting Class
Florida's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 13 nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite Team Rankings, with 19 total commits. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
- QB Will Griffin (four-star)
- RB Carsyn Baker (four-star)
- WR Marquez Daniel (four-star)
- WR Davian Groce (four-star)
- WR Justin Williams (four-star)
- TE Kekua Aumua (three-star)
- TE Heze Kent (four-star)
- OL Chancellor Campbell (three-star)
- OL G'Nivre Carr (four-star)
- OL Tyler Chukuyem (four-star)
- OL Desmond Green (four-star)
- OL Javarii Luckas (three-star)
- DL Kendall Guervil (four-star)
- EDGE KJ Ford (four-star)
- EDGE JaReylan McCoy (five-star)
- LB Malik Morris (four-star)
- DB CJ Bronaugh (four-star)
- DB CJ Hester (four-star)
- DB Kaiden Hall (four-star)