Gators Make Top Eight for Highly Touted OL Recruit
The Florida Gators continue to make moves with the 2026 recruiting class with another high-profile prospect naming the Gators as a finalist.
Four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo of Mansfield (Tx.) Lake Ridge has named Florida in his top eight finalists, which also includes Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported Thursday.
Ojo is a consensus top 20 tackle recruit with top five rankings at his position from Rivals and On3. Rivals lists Ojo (6-7, 279 pounds) as its No. 28 overall recruit in the class of 2026.
As it stands, Texas and Ohio State seemingly are leading in Ojo's recruitment with On3's Steve Wiltfong predicting in late January for the Longhorns to land his services, while Ojo himself has stated the Buckeyes are in the top two in his recruitment.
Ojo recently visited Texas for the Longhorns' Junior Day and will reportedly take an official visit this summer.
Ojo is the latest blue-chip target to include the Gators as a finalist.
Florida recently made the top five for four-star tackle Heze Kent, the top five for four-star guard Bear McWhorter, the top 11 for five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and the top four for four-star safety Bralan Womack.
Only McWhorter has a scheduled commitment date with plans to announce his decision on Feb. 28.
As it stands, the Gators have the No. 15 overall recruiting class, according to On3, with three total commitments. Florida holds pledges from four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star defensive back Devin Jackson and four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters.