All Gators

Gators Make Top Eight for Highly Touted OL Recruit

Four-star tackle Felix Ojo is considering the Florida Gators in a group of finalists that also includes Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas.

Cam Parker

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) celebrates with Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58), Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger (6), Florida Gators offensive lineman Knijeah Harris (77), and Florida Gators offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) after scoring a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) celebrates with Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58), Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger (6), Florida Gators offensive lineman Knijeah Harris (77), and Florida Gators offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) after scoring a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Gators continue to make moves with the 2026 recruiting class with another high-profile prospect naming the Gators as a finalist.

Four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo of Mansfield (Tx.) Lake Ridge has named Florida in his top eight finalists, which also includes Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported Thursday.

Ojo is a consensus top 20 tackle recruit with top five rankings at his position from Rivals and On3. Rivals lists Ojo (6-7, 279 pounds) as its No. 28 overall recruit in the class of 2026.

As it stands, Texas and Ohio State seemingly are leading in Ojo's recruitment with On3's Steve Wiltfong predicting in late January for the Longhorns to land his services, while Ojo himself has stated the Buckeyes are in the top two in his recruitment.

Ojo recently visited Texas for the Longhorns' Junior Day and will reportedly take an official visit this summer.

Ojo is the latest blue-chip target to include the Gators as a finalist.

Florida recently made the top five for four-star tackle Heze Kent, the top five for four-star guard Bear McWhorter, the top 11 for five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and the top four for four-star safety Bralan Womack.

Only McWhorter has a scheduled commitment date with plans to announce his decision on Feb. 28.

As it stands, the Gators have the No. 15 overall recruiting class, according to On3, with three total commitments. Florida holds pledges from four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star defensive back Devin Jackson and four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting