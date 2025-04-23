All Gators

Gators Make Final Six for Nation's No. 2 CB

Chauncey Kennon named the Florida Gators as a finalist alongside Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon.

Booker's Chauncey Kennon runs upfield during the Class 3A-Region 3 Final against Boca Ciega in Sarasota on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Booker won 41-6.
Ahead of a busy summer visit schedule, the Florida Gators are putting themselves in prime position to land one of the nation's best corner recruits.

2026 four-star Chauncey Kennon of Sarasota (Fla.) Booker on Tuesday named the Gators as one of his final six schools alongside rivals Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Miami and Big Ten champion Oregon. Kennon (6-2, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 2 corner in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports.

As a two-way player for Booker, Kennon recorded six touchdowns on only 10 catches offensively, finishing with 317 yards while accounting for 33 tackles and a pick-six defensively.

Kennon has yet to schedule a summer official visit with the Gators after unofficially visiting on April 18, although Florida made a strong push back into his recruitment after a strong impression from the team's new secondary coaches in Deron Wilson (corners) and Vinnie Sunseri (safeties).

He does have official visits scheduled to Auburn (May 16), although the Tigers are not listed among his finalists, as well as Miami (May 31) and Florida State (June 13).

Gators 2026 Recruiting

After seeing safety Devin Jackson decommit, the Gators are down to two pledges for the class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.

However, Florida is in a position to add more after receiving predictions to land four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone, four-star safety CJ Hester and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.

Additionally, the Gators are finalists or in the running for over 20 recruits in the class of 2026, including other defensive backs such as five-star safety Bralan Womack, four-star safety Jamarrion Gordon, four-star safety Cortez Redding, four-star safety Tyriq Green.

