Gators Named Finalist for More Recruits
The Florida Gators continue to put themselves in a position to land high-profile prospects with three major recruits naming the program as a finalist in the last week.
On Saturday, four-star defensive lineman James Johnson of North Fort Myers (Fla.) and four-star receiver Calvin Russell of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern each named the Gators as a finalist with Johnson putting Florida in his top 10 and Russell putting Florida in his top 12.
Johnson (6-3, 285 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 defensive line recruit and No. 14 overall recruit by On3, while Russell (6-5, 195 pounds) is the No. 4 receiver recruit and No. 14 overall recruit by 247 Sports.
On Wednesday, four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes of Rolesville (N.C.) listed Florida in his top 11. Previously a North Carolina commit, Griffin-Haynes (6-6, 235 pounds) de-committed from the Tar Heels after Mack Brown was fired as head coach. He is considered a top 30 recruit at his position by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports with Rivals considering him the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 95 overall prospect in the class.
Griffin-Haynes and Johnson will both visit on June 13, while Russell hasn't scheduled his yet but told On3 it is "100 percent happening." None have announced plans for revealing a commitment.
Gators 2026 Recruiting
Griffin-Haynes, Russell and Johnson join an extensive group of other high-profile prospects who have listed the Gators as a finalist.
Particularly, Florida has made movement on the offensive line.
Four-star Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, five-star Immanuel Iheanacho in his top 11, four-stars Canon Pickett and Heze Kent each in their top five and four-star Sam Rosenborough in his top 10.
Additionally, Gators are finalists for five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star safety Bralan Womack, four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton, four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, wide receiver Mason James and edge rushers Trent Henderson and Jake Kreul.
Florida has also been projected to land four-star receiver Naeem Burroughs.
The Gators currently hold two commitments in the class of 2026 with four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson, although Florida is in a position to increase its class during the spring and summer as the host many high-profile prospects on visits.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's major recruiting moves, including visit dates for many of the prospects listed, in our recruiting tracker, which can be found here.