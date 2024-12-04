Gators Lose Out on OT Solomon Thomas, 5-Star Flips to LSU

BREAKING: Five-Star IOL Solomon Thomas has Flipped his Commitment from Florida State to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 315 IOL from Jacksonville, FL had been Committed to the Seminoles since December 2023



No. 2 IOL in the ‘25 Class (per On3)https://t.co/3NqYaQA8cz pic.twitter.com/4F2fwi3tD1