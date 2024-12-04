Gators Lose Out on OT Solomon Thomas, 5-Star Flips to LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Not many knew who he’d choose, but now the whole world does. Five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas on Wednesday flipped his commitment from Florida State and has signed with the LSU Tigers over the Florida Gators during the Early Signing Period.
Thomas is rated as the 13th overall player according to ESPN and the third overall interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025.
The Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines' interior offensive lineman had been a long-standing target for the Gators over these past couple of years. And while they missed on his commitment the first time around last December, that didn’t deter them in their pursuit.
In fact, Florida’s late resurgence on the field coupled with Florida State firing their offensive line coach Alex Atkins opened the door for them. Once news got out that Atkins had been fired, Thomas quickly lined up a visit to Gainesville where he watched the Gators thwart LSU’s playoff hopes in the Swamp.
Florida had hoped to get him on campus the week after as well, but he opted to take a trip to Death Valley and watch LSU take on Vanderbilt. From that point on, Thomas’ recruitment felt very unknown. At points, it was LSU leading, the Gators having high hopes and even the possibility of staying with the Seminoles.
However, he cleared everything up on Wednesday as he chose the Tigers over both Florida schools.
Solomon's decision to flip to LSU leaves the Gators with three offensive line signees for the 2025 class in four-star tackle Tavaris Dice, three-star tackle Jahari Medlock and three-star interior lineman Daniel Pierre Louis.