All Gators

OL Jahari Medlock Signs with Florida

Offensive lineman Jahari Medlock has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators mascot Albert the Alligator celebrates with fans after the team's win over Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2024.
Florida Gators mascot Albert the Alligator celebrates with fans after the team's win over Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2024. / Kyle Lander, Gators Illustrated
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Atlanta Charles Drew (Ga.) offensive lineman Jahari Medlock has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.

A consensus three-star, Medlock flipped his commitment from Cincinnati on Nov. 25 to become the second offensive lineman pledge to join the Gators' class after interior lineman Daniel Pierre Louis. The two were later joined by four-star tackle Tavaris Dice.

All three have since signed on Wednesday.

Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, Medlock currently projects as a tackle for the Gators.

Medlock was in attendance for the Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky on Oct. 18 before taking an official visit to Georgia Tech shortly after. He later visited Gainesville again for the team's win over Ole Miss on Nov. 23, two days before he flipped his commitment.

Florida's aggression on the offensive line plus a strong relationship with offensive line coach Jonathan DeCoster pushed the Gators into the front for Medlock's services.

"I think the aggression," he told 247 Sports after the win over the Rebels. "The aggression for sure. I'm a big player on aggression. If I'm not playing with aggression, I'm not wining my match. How the coaches take care of everything. How they keep control over everything, and how they have the players do what they do. They execute what they do. That's the eye opener for me."

Find out more about Medlock, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:

"Medlock became Florida's second offensive line commit of the class joining Daniel Pierre Louis after flipping from Cincinnati in the middle of the Gators' strong close to the month of November. At 6-foot-6, Medlock projects as a tackle alongside four-star commit Tavaris Dice. He also played defensive line, where he was being recruited at by Georgia. Multiple visits, including one for the win over Ole Miss, put the Gators ahead in his recruitment. As with any offensive line recruit, he will need to be developed fully, which he anticipates from assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster."

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting