OL Jahari Medlock Signs with Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Atlanta Charles Drew (Ga.) offensive lineman Jahari Medlock has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day.
A consensus three-star, Medlock flipped his commitment from Cincinnati on Nov. 25 to become the second offensive lineman pledge to join the Gators' class after interior lineman Daniel Pierre Louis. The two were later joined by four-star tackle Tavaris Dice.
All three have since signed on Wednesday.
Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, Medlock currently projects as a tackle for the Gators.
Medlock was in attendance for the Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky on Oct. 18 before taking an official visit to Georgia Tech shortly after. He later visited Gainesville again for the team's win over Ole Miss on Nov. 23, two days before he flipped his commitment.
Florida's aggression on the offensive line plus a strong relationship with offensive line coach Jonathan DeCoster pushed the Gators into the front for Medlock's services.
"I think the aggression," he told 247 Sports after the win over the Rebels. "The aggression for sure. I'm a big player on aggression. If I'm not playing with aggression, I'm not wining my match. How the coaches take care of everything. How they keep control over everything, and how they have the players do what they do. They execute what they do. That's the eye opener for me."
Find out more about Medlock, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:
"Medlock became Florida's second offensive line commit of the class joining Daniel Pierre Louis after flipping from Cincinnati in the middle of the Gators' strong close to the month of November. At 6-foot-6, Medlock projects as a tackle alongside four-star commit Tavaris Dice. He also played defensive line, where he was being recruited at by Georgia. Multiple visits, including one for the win over Ole Miss, put the Gators ahead in his recruitment. As with any offensive line recruit, he will need to be developed fully, which he anticipates from assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster."