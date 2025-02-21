Gators Make Cut for Four-Star DB
The Florida Gators may have already announced its 2025 recruiting class, but they are still in contention for one of the last remaining uncommitted prospects from this cycle.
Four-star corner J'Vari Flowers of Miami (Fla.) Northwestern on Thursday released his top six ahead of his planned commitment announcement in March. Flowers, who recently reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class, listed Florida, Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Miami and Syracuse as his final schools.
He will be committing near the end of March. A specific date for his announcement has yet to be announced.
Flowers is a consensus four-star prospect with the highest rating coming from Rivals, which lists him as the No. 73 prospect in the class of 2025, No. 5 corner recruit and No. 12 overall recruit in the state of Florida.
As it stands, Miami appears to be the team to watch as Flowers begins to close his recruitment. The Hurricanes are given an 80.7% chance to land the recruit, according to On3. That being said, Florida, and the rest of his finalists, will all have chances to make their cases before his decision.
Flowers recently announced his visit schedule for March with trip to Gainesville planned for March 10. He will visit North Carolina on March 3, Auburn on March 6, Georgia on March 17, Syracuse on March 21 and Miami on March 24.
The Gators have a consensus top 11 class with a highest ranking of No. 8 from Rivals and 247 Sports. Of Florida's 26 high school signees, four are defensive backs with two corners in Ben Hanks III and Onis Konanbanny and two safeties in Lagonza Hayward and Hylton Stubbs.
Florida also added former Southern Miss corner Micheal Caraway Jr. from the transfer portal.
The Gators are also limited in what they can add at the moment due to NCAA roster cuts and SEC scholarship limits. Florida is currently at 85 scholarships in Gators Illustrated's most recent count. For Florida to add anyone, it would have to lose players when the spring portal window opens on April 16.