Florida Gators 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: DB Micheal Caraway Jr.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made five additions to its upcoming 2025 roster, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.
With entry to the portal closed, Gators Illustrated is taking a look at each transfer addition and where they could fit in the lineup for next season. Punter Tommy Doman was featured first as Jeremy Crawshaw's replacement with receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and edge rusher Kofi Asare being featured after.
Up next is defensive back Micheal Caraway Jr. from Southern Miss.
Micheal Caraway Jr.
Profile
- Former school: Southern Miss
- Height/Weight: 6-2, 200 pounds
- 2024 Stats: 37 tackles (24 solo), two passes defended
- Career stats: 70 tackles (48 solo), seven passes defended
- Years of eligibility: One
- Replaces: Aaron Gates (Injury), Trikweze Bridges
- Projection: Depth nickel and safety
The Rundown
After losing Aaron Gates to injury for the time being and Trikweze Bridges to the NFL, the Gators were left with a void in its defensive backfield at its nickel corner position from a depth standpoint behind Sharif Denson. Not to mention, a multitude of serious injuries last season leave Florida with a want to build its depth to avoid last year's issues.
It's unclear exactly when Gates will return from last year's season-ending knee injury, and the Gators have a need at safety for an experienced veteran behind incumbent starters Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton who can also help mentor freshmen Greg Smith III (redshirt), Lagonza Hayward and Hylton Stubbs.
Much like the Bridges' role last year as a do-it-all defensive back who can fill a need at any position due to injuries, struggles, etc., Caraway Jr. boosts the depth at almost every defensive back position.
He spent last year all over the field for Southern Miss with over 70 snaps at both the slot corner and free safety positions, according to PFF. He also has experience playing at the boundary corner spot, which is crucial for Florida from a depth standpoint after losing Jason Marshall Jr. to graduation and Ja'Keem Jackson to transfer as well as last year's injury history with Devin Moore, Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain suffering injuries at some point.
The stats aren't super eye-popping with no interceptions since moving to the FBS level after a junior college stint and only seven passes defended in three years. However, he won't be asked to start and be an all-SEC caliber player for the Gators.
With only one year of eligibility remaining, Caraway Jr. fills immediate depth needs at both safety and the slot corner spots while also providing a nice insurance policy on the outside for Florida.