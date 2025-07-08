Gators Miss Cut for 4-Star Edge Rusher
Despite being the "dream school" for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul, the Florida Gators will have to look elsewhere to round out its edge rusher class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Kreul on Tuesday released his top three schools, comprised of Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas. Kreul is rated as the No. 37 overall prospect and No. 7 edge rusher in the class of 2026.
Leaving his official visit with Florida almost a month ago, Kreul named the Gators as his dream school while saying they would be a "school I'm deciding from until the end." However, he emphasized that even with the emotional ties to Florida, he was attacking his recruitment logically.
"Your heart wants to go where you dream, but I'm a very logical person. I make decisions with my head," he said. "I'm going to do what I think is best for me. That was really cool to start, but that's not going to be a factor when making a decision."
Kreul's decision to not include Florida in his finalists does not come as a massive surprise, though, as the Gators have been tied to a number of other edge rushers, including five-star JaReylan McCoy, who committed to Florida; five-star Trenton Henderson, who committed to LSU despite Florida initially being the leader; and four-star KJ Ford, who will announce his decision on Friday.
It is still anticipated that Kreul will announce his decision sometime during the season.
"It's different. I guess a lot of people are committing around June, July. But I'm really strategic with my process, very detail oriented," he said. "I want to make sure the decision I make is the right decision, and one I make the decision, I'm sticking by it no matter what. I'm going to make sure I do it right the first time."
Meanwhile, Ford becomes a must-have target for the Gators, who hold one prediction to land the blue-chip target. Additionally, four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa and four-star tight end Heze Kent, both of whom Florida is considered the leader for, will announce their decisions on Saturday.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.