Gators Miss Out on 5-Star OT
The fireworks started early on July 4, as top-10 composite offensive lineman Felix Ojo announced his commitment to Texas Tech over Texas, Michigan, Ohio State and the Florida Gators.
Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett announced that Ojo will sign a 3-year, $5.1 million deal with the Red Raiders, believed to be one of the largest guaranteed deals in college football history. The elite five-star quickly becomes the Red Raiders highest-rated commitment ever.
More surprisingly, Ojo did not include Texas Tech in his top four ahead of his decision, although the Red Raiders quickly became the favorite after a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Though the Gators 2026 class is full at the offensive line position with five commits already, Ojo was high up on their boards, and they remained in the top four ahead of his announcement. Florida hosted him the weekend of May 16 for an official visit.
“NIL is definitely a factor. I’d be lying if I said it wasn't, but I'll say, I'm going to college for relationship building more than NIL,” Ojo said.
He later cited development and potential NFL earnings as more important than “college money.”
The Gators will likely stay put with what they have at offensive line now with Ojo off the board, though in an ever-changing recruiting landscape, it is far too early to tell. Regardless, July is expected to be another important recruiting month for Florida, with big time targets such as linebacker Malik Morris (July 7), edge rusher KJ Ford (July 11), tight end Heze Kent (July 12) and linebacker DQ Forkpa (July 12) set to announce their decisions in the coming weeks.
