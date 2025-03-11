All Gators

Gators Named Finalist for Four-Star DL

Four-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley included the Florida Gators in his top four schools.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman returns for his second season with the program despite pursuits from LSU and an interview with the Chicago Bears in the offseason. "So you got to be ready to go, but I think it’s a good thing when the NFL is trying to get your assistant coaches. I think that gives you a little credibility and Chat is well deserved; I think he’s an exceptional coach and had done a good job for us," head coach Billy Napier said in February.
A third blue-chip defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class has listed the Florida Gators as a finalist.

Four-star Darryus McKinley of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana on Monday named Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Texas as his top four schools. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect is rated as the No. 40 defensive line prospect by On3 and in the 247 Sports Composite with On3 listing him as the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana at his position.

Although the Gators are finalists, it seems like Florida will have to play catchup behind rival LSU, McKinley's in-state school that is currently home to his brother Dominick, a five-star defensive lineman who signed with the Tigers in 2024.

All the way back in October, On3's Jerit Roser predicted McKinley to pledge to the Tigers.

However, with recruiting season in full force as the Gators host many prospects during spring camp and throughout the upcoming summer, Florida could make a strong push as they've done with other recruits in the past.

Gators 2026 Recruiting

McKinley is the latest blue-chip recruit to list Florida as a finalist in his respective recruitment.

As it stands the Gators are finalists for 18 other recruits in the class of 2026, including two others on the defensive line in four-stars Vodney Cleveland and James Johnson.

Rounding out the extensive group of recruits to list Florida as a finalist are running back Jonaz Walton; receivers Mason James, Cederian Morgan and Calvin Russell; offensive linemen Edward Baker, Zyon Guiles, Immanuel Iheanacho, Heze Kent, Felix Ojo, Canon Pickett and Sam Rosenborough; edge rushers Zavion Griffin-Hayes, Trent Henderson and Jake Kreul; and defensive backs Tyriq Green and Bralan Womack.

The Gators currently have three commits in its 2026 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star safety Devin Johnson and most-recently four-star linebacker Izayia Williams. Florida also recently received a crystal ball to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris.

Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's major recruiting moves, including visit dates for many of the prospects listed, in our recruiting tracker, which can be found here.

