Gators Offer Transfer Receiver
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators are beginning to ramp up production in the transfer portal as they’ve now offered their second portal prospect on Monday. This time they offered former East Carolina wide receiver Chase Sowell.
Sowell is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver from Humble (Tx.) and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Sowell amassed 1,323 yards in his collegiate career with both Colorado and Eastern Carolina with almost all of it playing for the latter. After redshirting as a freshman with Colorado, he spent his next two seasons with the Pirates, where he has totaled 1,300 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 81 catches. Additionally, he has now had back-to-back 600-yard seasons.
Another interesting aspect of Sowell is his ties to Florida.
His dad, Ronnie, was a part of the baseball program during the 90s while his mom, Keisha, was on the only Gators soccer national championship winning team in 1998 before playing for the U.S. Women's National Team.
Sowell is also the second known offer that the Gators have extended to a player in the portal. Along with Sowell, former Miami (Oh.) receiver Reggie Virgil is the other wide receiver who has reported an offer from the Gators.
With the Gators losing both Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, it makes sense to see them attack the wide receiver position in the portal. This team is also in need of some length on the outside, which both receivers provide.
With Monday being the opening day of the transfer portal, Gators Illustrated will be on the lookout for any movement from other transfer portal entrants and their interest in Florida. A complete transfer portal tracker for all of the Gators' moves can be found here, and a complete roster outlook can be found here.