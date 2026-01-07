Gators Continue to Build WR Rotation, Add Wake Forest Transfer Through Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday added another piece to its receiver rotation through the transfer portal with former Wake Forest wideout Micah Mays committing to the program.

Mays (6-2, 196 pounds) has two years of eligibility remaining and is rated as a top 200 transfer prospect by 247 Sports. He was previously predicted to pick Florida by On3's Blake Alderman.

BREAKING: Wake Forest transfer WR Micah Mays has Committed to Florida, he tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 34 receptions for 520 yards and 4 TDs the through 2 seasonshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/BMvwfM8xPf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

After redshirting in 2023, Mays established a role as a rotational receiver in 2024 with 16 catches for 218 yards and two scores before adding 18 catches for 302 yards and another two scores in 2025. With both Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III returning, Mays will fight for a spot in the rotation with fellow transfer Bailey Stockton (Georgia Tech), returning receiver TJ Abrams and incoming true freshmen Davian Groce, Justin Williams and Marquez Daniel.

Stockton committed to Florida on Monday, reuniting with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, inside receivers coach Trent McKnight.

Already with two receivers committed, Florida may not be done adding at the position, either. The Gators are actively recruiting former Minnesota receiver Malachi Coleman and are currently hosting West Virginia transfer Cam Vaughn, who led the Mountaineers with 541 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

The activity by new head coach Jon Sumrall in recruiting multiple portal receivers does not come as a suprise after multiple pieces departed from the program this offseason. Notably, the Gators lost former five-star Eugene Wilson III, occasional starter Aidan Mizell and backup Tank Hawkins to transfer after Sumrall took over the program.

Wilson III committed to LSU on Wednesday, while Hawkins recently committed to Washington State.

The Gators are now up to 12 incoming transfers with Mays' commitment, seven of whom committed or signed on Tuesday and all 12 of whom have joined the program this week. The Gators also may not be done adding on Wednesday with Kentucky defensive back Cam Dooley predicted to land at Florida.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," Sumrall said of his portal plan after being introduced as the Gators' next head coach. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves until the window closes on Jan. 16 here.

