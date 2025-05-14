Gators Predicted to Land 4-Star DL
After being predicted to commit to the Florida Gators nearly a month ago, four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone of Dyke (Va.) Blue Ridges School on Tuesday released his top eight schools and received another prediction on Wednesday to choose the Gators.
Stone (6-4, 315 pounds) included the Gators alongside Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and USC in his list with Florida considered the leader by multiple recruiting services. On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender both gave predictions for Stone to choose the Gators with Bender's prediction coming on Wednesday.
Stone is rated as the No. 4 defensive line recruit in the class of 2026 and the No. 46 overall prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports. The outlet lists Stone has having three summer official visits scheduled with a trip to Alabama on June 6, Florida on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20, although the Crimson Tide did not make his top eight schools.
As it stands, the Gators only have one pledge in its 2026 recruiting class with four-star quarterback Will Griffin. Florida recently saw three commits depart from the class in four-star safety Devin Jackson, four-star corner Jaelen Waters and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.
However, Florida could soon make up ground in this year's cycle with Stone being one of a group of recruits predicted to choose the Gators. Florida has been predicted to land pledges from four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr and tight end Kekua Aumua.