Gators Predicted to Land Pair of 2028 Recruits

As the Florida Gators put the finishing touches on the 2027 recruiting class and begin to build its 2028 recruiting class, the program appears poised to land two more recruits in next year's cycle.

247 Sports' Zach Blostein, who specializes in recruiting in the state of Florida, on Wednesday placed a pair of crystal balls in favor of the Gators to land Blountstown (Fla.) four-star safety Cyion Smith and Lakeland (Fla.) four-star corner Dominick Harris-Payne. The two would join Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star receiver Armani Strong in Florida's 2028 class should they ultimately commit to the Gators.

Strong, the No. 155 overall recruit in the country and No. 23 receiver by 247 Sports, committed to Florida on June 28 to become the Gators' first 2028 commit.

Smith (6-2, 175 pounds) is rated as the No. 175 overall recruit and No. 14 safety in the 2028 class by Rivals. He first received his offer from Florida on May 16, over a week after decommitting from Mississippi State, before visiting campus at the beginning of June during Florida's 7-on-7 camp and near the end of the month during the Grille in the Ville recruiting weekend a month later. He later told Rivals' Blake Alderman that Florida was a top-three school due to their daily contact with him.

"I love Florida. They contact me every day and that shows me they really want me," he said.

He recorded 30 tackles, 10 pass deflections and seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2025 after recording 40 tackles, 12 pass deflections and four interceptions as a freshman in 2024.

Meanwhile, Harris-Payne is rated as the No. 272 overall recruit and No. 26 corner in the class in the Rivals Industry ranking. He was offered by Florida on March 16 and visited campus for UF's spring game on April 11 and for the Grille in the Ville event last month. Similar to Smith, Harris-Payne told 247 Sports' Tyler Harden after the event that Florida was near the top of his recruitment.

"I feel like throughout this whole process and with what I've seen with the coaching staff, if this keeps up, it will definitely stay up there," he said of Florida's efforts. "I feel like Florida will definitely be one of the schools that's going to be in my top five and my top whatever. It's a school that's always going to be there for sure."

Neither Smith nor Harris-Payne have released a list of their top schools or a commitment date, but the two will be names to track going forward as Florida turns its attention towards building the foundation of its 2028 recruiting class.

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