Gators Land First Commit of 2028 Class with Four-Star WR
The Florida Gators on Sunday landed its first pledge of the 2028 recruiting class. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star receiver Armani Strong committed to the Gators over Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported.
Strong (6-0, 180 pounds) is rated as the No. 155 overall recruit and No. 23 receiver in the country by 247 Sports.
“No zone safe, no corner safe. The Swamp just got more explosive!! Committed, let’s go!" he said.
Strong's commitment comes fresh off a strong performance during Florida's Friday Night Lights camp last week, after which he remained on campus for the program's Grille in the Ville recruiting event. He caught 39 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns for Miami (Fla.) Norland as a sophomore before transferring to Chaminade-Madonna.
He also continues a streak of in-state receivers to commit to Florida. The Gators' 2027 recruiting class currently has three in-state commits in Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star Elias Pearl, Cottondale (Fla.) four-star Tramond Collins and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star Anthony Jennings.
Meanwhile, Strong's pledge begins what is expected to be a strong recruiting class for the Gators in 2028. As it stands, notable recruits Florida is contending for include Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner four-star tackle Tyrie Davis-Winn, Wetumpka (Ala.) four-star tight end Kaleb Ballard, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School four-star defensive tackle Zylen Little, Hudson (Fla.) three-star linebacker Chris Morillo and Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell four-star quarterback Kingston Preyear, among others.
Preyear, a consensus top-100 recruit ranked as high as No. 39 overall by ESPN, and ESPN's No. 3 quarterback in the class is down to Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt and will announce his decision on July 10. Ballard is also a consensus top-100 recruit and the No. 1 tight end in the class, according to Rivals.
As Florida takes its first steps to build the 2028 class, the Gators are also close to finalizing its 2027 recruiting class. Florida's 24-commit 2027 recruiting class ranks as high as fifth nationally by the 247 Sports Composite, with positions of focus for the rest of the cycle being safety, interior defensive line and edge rusher.
Prospects to keep an eye on include three-star safety Kamauri Whitfield and four-star corner Raheem Floyd, who are both currently predicted to choose the Gators. Whitfield, who commits on July 6, is also being targeted by Nebraska. Floyd will announce his decision on July 10.
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25