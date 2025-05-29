Gators Projected to Land Four-Star RB
Nearly two weeks after hosting Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker, the Florida Gators are now predicted to receive a commitment.
On3's Steve Wiltfong on Thursday gave a prediction for Baker, a top 10 running back in the class of 2026, to choose the Gators with a 60 percent confidence level. Wiltfong's prediction came right after Baker announced he had cancelled a planned visit to Ohio State on June 13.
He had also already cancelled a planned visit to Clemson for this weekend.
Both of Baker's cancelled visits and Wiltfong's prediction in favor of Florida do not come as surprises after the Gators made a strong first impression on an official visit two weeks ago. Despite not including the Gators in his first list of top five schools, Baker said after leaving his visit he would move one team out to put Florida in.
"Most definitely glad I took this visit, and (Florida) most definitely impressed a lot," said Baker, a top 20 running back in the class of 2026. "It's a great place to be at, and they have unlimited things to get what you need and get developed and be a great person on and off the field."
He still has visits planned to Florida State on June 6 and Texas A&M on June 20 with plans to make a decision sometime between the end of June and early July.
"I feel like Florida set a very high standard for every other official visit I'm going on. I was very impressed by them," he said.
However, another team that didn't make his original top five has entered the fold with Texas now standing out to Baker, Wiltfong reported. A visit with the Longhorns has not been finalized at the moment.
Still, Florida is arguably the strongest contender at this time in large part to the efforts from head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. Baker called those conversations the highlight of his visit while pointing out that the Gators' run schemes are similar to what he runs in high school.
"The scheme that we run at Langston with the toss and the inside zone and everything, Florida has a similar play," he said. "I feel like I can eat inside of the offense. I rushed for 1,300 yards in the same scheme, similar to what they run here."
Baker is one of six prospects currently predicted to choose Florida alongside four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive back CJ Hester, four-star defensive line Valdin Sone, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua and three-star interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr.
