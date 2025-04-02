Highly Ranked 2026 DL Names Florida in Apparent Top Three
As Florida’s 2026 recruiting class is starting to pick up steam, it seems like one highly ranked defensive lineman is strongly considering becoming a Gator.
According to On3’s Corey Bender, four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has directed his focus toward three schools, with Florida making the cut alongside LSU and Texas. However, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, the other schools in his previously-announced top-six, remain in the hunt.
The 6-foot-6- and 245-pound standout has an official visit lined up with the Gators on May 30, after unofficially visiting back in March during the team's spring camp
He has also scheduled official visits to some of his other top schools with trips to Auburn (May 16), Ole Miss (June 6), Texas (June 13) and LSU (June 20).
Based on 247Sports composite rankings, he is the 13th ranked defensive lineman in the country, and the 7th best player in the state of Mississippi.
Throughout his time at Tupelo High School, he has racked up 144 tackles, 18.5 sacks and 38.5 tackles-for-loss, helping lead the program to a 6A State Championship win last season.
McCoy participated in the Under Armour All-American Game back in January, where he actually committed to LSU during the week of the game. Just a month later - he decided to open up his commitment.
The 2026 prospect would be the first defensive lineman to commit to Florida in his class, and their third commitment from a defensive player overall.
Currently, Florida has three players committed from the class of 2026 and has the 41st ranked recruiting according to 247Sports.