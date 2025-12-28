Key Florida Defender to Return to Program in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A key defensive contributor for the Florida Gators will remain with the program in 2026 as edge rusher Kam James revealed on Sunday he had re-signed with the program in a joint announcement with Florida Victorious, the program's official NIL partner.

James, Florida's sack leader in 2025, will spend his final collegiate season with the Gators.

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to spend all four years here and be a Gator for life. Anywhere I go or set up shop, Florida will always be home for me,” James told Florida Victorious. “I never planned on transferring or going somewhere else. Ideally, you want to go to one school, get a real opportunity, and stay there. To be able to do that is a blessing. We also have one of the best fan bases in the world, so I’m proud to say I’ll be a Gator for life."

James is one of new head coach Jon Sumrall's key retentions on the defensive side of the ball with Florida set to lose senior edge rushers Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr. after the two exhausted their collegiate eligibilities.

The rising senior tied rising sophomore Jayden Woods with a team-high 3.5 sacks in 2025. James also led all edge rushers with 44 total tackles last season. After last year's difficult 4-8 campaign, James explained he is ready to use his junior season to fuel his senior campaign.

“Even with everything we went through, we stayed together and kept fighting. That taught me not to fold under any circumstance, and that’s a lesson I’ll carry with me for life,” he said. “I think anyone who stayed understands what needs to be done now. We had a lot of young guys who are returning, and going through a season like that—losing a coach and facing all that adversity—was probably the hardest season they’ll experience.

"Because of that, I’m confident we have guys ready to put their heads down, work, and come for it all this year."

James is the latest player to confirm plans to return to the program in 2026, following receiver Vernell Brown III, corner Dijon Johnson, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud, linebacker Myles Graham. Additionally, edge rusher LJ McCray, center Jason Zandamela-Popa and linebacker Jaden Robinson have all been reported to stay with the program.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

