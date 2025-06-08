Local WR Commits to Gators After Visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have added its first receiver commit in the 2026 cycle with Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star Justin Williams on Sunday announcing his pledge after leaving his official visit.
Williams (6-0, 190 pounds) is the No. 13 athlete in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports, after accounting for over 1,000 yards both rushing and receiver last season, becoming the first player in the state of Florida to do so since Devin Hester.
"I actually didn't know I was gonna do it today," he said. "I thought I was either gonna, like, silently tell (Billy Napier), like, keep it on the low. But I was sitting in his office, and I just started thinking, I'm just gonna do it."
After leaving his official visit with the Gators, Williams revealed to Florida Gators on SI that he had committed to Florida but was waiting to announce it.
"Billy Napier, he said it was the best thing that's happened in his eight years as a head coach," Williams said. "I think it was pretty awesome."
A local prospect, Williams has been one of the state's best athletes over the last two seasons at Buchholz with 3,800 all-purpose yards and 47 touchdowns, helping lead the Bobcats to back-to-back state semifinal appearances.
As a result of his do-it-all abilities, the Gators view him as a gadget-type receiver similar to Eugene Wilson III and Vernell Brown III.
"Motioning me around, using me as a good utility guy," he said. "Seeing how Tre Wilson and Vernell Brown, doing a lot of what they do."
Additionally, the chance to stay close to home stood out for Williams, who is the latest in a string of Bobcats to join the program. Other recent examples include four-star linebacker Myles Graham and four-star edge rusher Gavin Hill, who has since transferred from the program.
"It played a lot. I grew up coming to the games," he said. "My mom could just drive 20 minutes down the road, come to the games. It's just really cool seeing all my friends at the games in the stands."
Williams is the second commit of the day for the Gators after three-star offensive lineman Chancellor Campbell announced his pledge to Florida earlier in the afternoon. Florida is now up to six commits in the class in Williams, Campbell, four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, four-star safety Kaiden Hall and three-star lineman G'Nivre Carr.
