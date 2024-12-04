RB Chad Gasper Signs with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Running back Chad Gasper of Fulshear (Tx.) Katy Jordan has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day. Gasper is the second running back signee, joining Waltez Clark.
A consensus three-star prospect, Gasper is rated as high as the No. 43 running back in the country, according to Rivals, although he likely would have been rated higher had it not been for an injury that held him to only three games played this season.
Gasper originally committed to Florida on May 10, becoming the second running back commit in the class alongside Clark. He officially visited three weeks later, where he had mostly shut down his recruitment after other schools had cooled off communication.
“It was great. I loved meeting the coaching staff. Came on an unofficial visit, they showed me the basics of an official visit. I was kind of unsure of what went on around here. I wasn’t sure of my decisions,” he told Gators Illustrated in May. “I feel great about (his commitment). I feel like I made the right decision.”
Read Gators Illustrated's profile of Gasper below:
"Gasper owns the accolade of being the most experienced varsity player in the class so far with three seasons for Katy Jordan, the last two being his most extensive on the field. Over his sophomore and junior years, Gasper rushed for 1,163 yards and 21 touchdowns. He missed most of his senior season due to injury. He’s a versatile back with the ability to make plays as a pass-catching back. He owns a reported 4.51 40-yard dash, 4.3-second 5-10-5 shuttle, 295-pound max bench press and 505-pound max squat. After leaving his OV in Gainesville over the summer, Gasper said communication with other schools had cooled down. Gasper’s pledge seemingly rounded out out the Gators' high school recruiting at running back until a late flip from four-star Byron Louis in November."