Report: Gators Working on Getting All-ACC Safety Transfer for Visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following the flip of transfer safety Adrian Maddox from the Florida Gators to Georgia, UF head coach Billy Napier already has his eyes set on his next target at the position.
The Gators are working on getting former NC State and All-ACC safety Bishop Fitzgerald on campus soon, per On3’s Corey Bender. Fitzgerald, who already possesses an offer from the Gators, has one year of eligibility remaining.
Fitzgerald was the No. 1 safety and No. 10 overall prospect from the JUCO level in the 2023 class before transferring to NC State, where he's been for the last two years.
In his two years with the Wolfpack, Fitzgerald has recorded 93 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, five interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a forced fumble. Additionally, he was an All-ACC honorable mention this past season.
After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Fitzgerald has begun to command some high-profile suitors with visits to Penn State and USC already taken place.
Earning a pledge would be big for the Gators, who are set to lose Trikweze Bridges and DJ Douglas at the safety position. Florida could also potentially lose Asa Turner should he decide to not apply for a medical redshirt.
The veteran transfer only played in one game during the 2024 season due to a lower body injury suffered in the loss to Miami. Turner has not made his future plans known.
Behind rising juniors Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell, will have a multitude of inexperienced players including rising redshirt freshmen in Greg Smith III and Josiah Davis alongside blue-chip signees Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward.
Should Florida miss on Fitzgerald, it would have to wait until either the College Football Playoffs conclude, head coaching changes or for the spring portal window, which will be open from April 16 until April 25, to make changes.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.