UF Transfer Commit Flips to Georgia
UAB transfer safety Adrian Maddox's time as a member of the Florida Gators has come and gone.
Two days after committing to the Gators, Maddox has flipped his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Maddox's original commitment to Florida, albeit sudden, was a warm welcome to the Gators, which are looking to boost its defensive back units after a exodus of outgoing seniors and multiple injuries in 2024.
Maddox was anticipated to fill a need as a veteran safety while doubling as a depth piece at STAR due to starter Aaron Gates' season-ending lower body injury towards the end of last season.
However, concerns regarding Maddox's pledge to the Gators arrived quickly as UF never formally announced his signing, and UF head coach Billy Napier did not do his traditional sunglasses emoji tweet he does when Florida receives a commitment.
Instead, Maddox will join Georgia, which has made recent additions to the safety room with former USC Trojan Zion Branch and former Miami Hurricane Jaden Harris. It also should be noted that Maddox, who is from Conyers, Georgia, grew up an hour away from UGA's campus in Athens.
Prior to entering the transfer portal, Maddox spent two seasons at Alabama State before transferring to UAB for the 2024 season. In between his transfer, he initially pledged to Temple before signing with the Blazers.
In his lone season at UAB, Maddox recorded 44 total tackles, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned for a 99-yard touchdown.
Despite Maddox's quick departure, the Gators have found some success in the portal without overrelying on it. Florida has added four transfers to its 2025 roster in punter Tommy Doman (Michigan), receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (UCLA), quarterback Deshawn Purdie (Charlotte) and edge rusher Kofi Asare (UMASS).
The Gators may not be done adding with the interior defensive line, right tackle and boundary corner positions still seen as needs it could address. Although entry into the portal is technically closed, players who have yet to play his team's bowl game or those who are in the College Football Playoff will have five days to enter after the conclusion of their season.
The portal will officially reopen for the spring window from April 16 until April 25.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.