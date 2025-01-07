UF Transfer Commit Flips to Georgia

BREAKING: Former Alabama State & UAB Safety Adrian Maddox has flipped from Florida to Georgia, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 200 S has totaled 114 Tackles, 3 INT, 15 PD, 4 FF, & 3 Sacks in his college career thus far



