Where Gators Stand Heading into Top QB Target’s Announcement

The Florida Gators' top quarterback target in the 2027 class, elite four-star Davin Davidson, is scheduled to announce his commitment at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, with Jon Sumrall and the Gators seemingly in a good position for the top-rated quarterback in the state of Florida heading into his decision.

Davidson, a 6-foot-6 and 215-pound prospect ranked as the 13th composite quarterback and 154th overall player in his class, has risen to the top of Florida’s recruiting board this spring, as he has risen through the rankings as well, jumping 730 total spots in the composite class rankings since January.

The now highly sought-after gunslinger will choose between Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Auburn on CBS’ College Football YouTube channel.

“The biggest factors going into the decision are relationships with the coaches, development plan, and winning games,” Davidson told Florida Gators on SI ahead of the announcement.

NEWS: 4 ⭐️ QB Davin Davidson is set to announce his commitment LIVE on the CBS College Football YouTube on Thursday, April 9th at 7:30PM EST: https://t.co/s5XbD5EWUL



Davidson is currently ranked No. 13 QB in the country and has narrowed down his finalists to Auburn, Florida,… pic.twitter.com/6s9Py8CU0Z — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 6, 2026

After visiting Gainesville as recently as March 28, the noise around Davidson’s recruitment has heavily grown in favor of Sumrall and the Gators, with multiple crystal balls from recruiting analysts coming in for the program to land the Sarasota prospect. Attending Cardinal Mooney, around two hours from campus, the quick-riser has visited the school multiple times this offseason.

In his first season as a starter with the Cougars, Davidson passed for 2,497 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the school to their third ever state title. Completing around 65 percent of his passes, the exciting yet inexperienced prospect continued to boost his stock into the offseason with camp performances, including being named the ‘Alpha-dog’ at Elite 11 Miami.

Now the highest rated quarterback in the state, the prospect is the exact type of talent Sumrall and staff hope to land consistently at the university.

"It starts here at home. We're privileged to be in the state of Florida which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships," Sumrall said of recruiting in-state in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop.”

The Gators have an extremely serious momentum on the recruiting trail currently, headlined by the commitment of elite offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller on Wednesday. With a chance to land Davidson as well, Florida’s 10th-ranked class could continue to skyrocket if other Gator-leans follow.