Gators WR Target Elias Pearl Sets Commitment Date

One of Florida’s top wide receiver targets in the class of 2027 has set his commitment date, and the Gators appear to be in a spot to land him.

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl (5-11, 183 pounds) will announce his decision on Tuesday with Florida and Ole Miss as the main contenders, according to On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman. Pearl is ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 55 overall recruit in the country in the Rivals300.

As it stands, the Gators appear to be the favorites for Pearl, as a large group of recruiting insiders have placed predictions for Florida to ultimately beat out Ole Miss for his services. Notably, 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and Zach Blostein and On3/Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Corey Bender and Alderman have all placed predictions in favor of the Gators.

Should Pearl commit, he would be Florida's third receiver in its 2027 recruiting class, joining four-stars Tramond Collins and Anthony Jennings. The Gators also hold a prediction to land four-star Amare Patterson but appear to be trending away as Pearl has trended towards the Gators.

Pearl would also be Florida's sixth commit to rank inside the top 10 of his respective position rankings in the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Gators currently hold pledges from No. 1 interior lineman Maxwell Hiller, No. 7 tackle Elijah Hutcheson, No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson, No. 10 interior lineman Peyton Miller and No. 9 running back Andrew Beard.

While Pearl is set to commit on Tuesday, his recruitment may be far from over as Florida will host him for an official visit on May 28, and Ole Miss will host him for an official visit on June 12.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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