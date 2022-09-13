ACC Announces Florida State's 2022-23 Conference Basketball Schedule

With college basketball set to tip off on November 7 against Stetson for Florida State, all that was left was for the ACC to finalize and announce the conference schedule for this upcoming season. The ACC announced the schedule today at 2.

FSU already knew who they’d be playing and where, all that was left from here was figuring out when. A couple of notable games:

Their best non-conference games, which were announced a little while ago, include home against Florida on Nov 18 and Purdue on Nov 30, as well as the ESPN Events Invitational, a tournament including Memphis, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Stanford, and others.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Louisville Cardinals

ACC play will begin on December 3 at Virginia and December 10 at home against Louisville.

They will play reigning ACC champion Duke on December 31 in Cameron Indoor, who have a new head coach in John Scheyer with Coach K stepping down after last season.

They will play ACC and national runner-up North Carolina on February 27 in Tallahassee as part of ESPN’s Big Monday.

Their two games against Miami will be on January 24 in Tallahassee and February 25 in Miami.

Those first four games will be the biggest action: at Virginia, home against Louisville and Notre Dame, then at Duke. Go 3-1 in that stretch and you’re feeling

The ‘Noles will be looking to improve upon their 8th Place ACC finish a season ago, hoping they can stay healthy with a team that features just 5 returning players and 8 newcomers. Those newcomers feature talented transfers in Darin Green Jr (who plays his old team of UCF on November 11 in Orlando) and Jaylan Gainey, international prospect Baba Miller, four-stars Chandler Jackson, Cameron Corhen, and De’Ante Green, and a couple of other freshmen in Jeremiah Bembry and Tom House.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

The Seminoles finished 16-14 overall last season and 9-10 in ACC play.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook