How much money would FSU Football players receive to appear in EA Sports' College Football 26?

After over a decade of waiting, college football finally returned to the virtual world last season with EA Sports unveiling its best-selling game, College Football 25. The game marked the first edition in the series where real-life players and their likenesses were included. EA Sports even made rating updates to rosters as the season unfolded last fall.
Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium and iconic War Chant were among the features that thrilled Seminole fans. Getting a chance to play with the actual roster made the game feel even more authentic.
EA Sports will be continuing the series with a follow-up this summer, rightfully titled, College Football 26. It's worth noting that some players around the country opted not to participate in the game last year, including a few Seminoles such as Hykeem Williams, Edwin Joseph, Micahi Danzy, and Andre' Otto.
The company is raising its incentives to drive up player participation. According to The Athletic, EA Sports sent an email to FBS players earlier this week, announcing it would increase NIL payments from $600 to $1500 to be included in the game. Players will also receive a Deluxe Edition of the game for the console of their choice.
Plus, select athletes will be able to earn additional compensation to serve as brand ambassadors to help with promotion efforts.
EA Sports is expected to spend over $16.5 million to secure the NIL rights of thousands of college football players. The juice is probably worth the squeeze as College Football 25 was the highest-selling sports video game of all-time in dollars earned.
As of now, the company hasn't announced an official release date for College Football 26. With that being said, the series typically comes out the summer before the season begins. Last year it was released on July 19.
