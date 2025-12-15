Former four-star DB plans transfer after redshirt freshman season with FSU football

Florida State's roster is evolving following a second consecutive season where the program failed to qualify for a bowl game.

In less than two weeks, 12 Seminoles have declared intentions to transfer when the portal opens on January 2, 2026. That's nearly 10% of FSU's roster, considering teams are allowed to carry 105 total players.

The latest Seminole to move on is a former blue-chip defensive back who didn't make much of an impact in Tallahassee.

Former Four-Star CB Cai Bates Entering Portal

On Monday afternoon, redshirt freshman cornerback Cai Bates revealed his plans to move on from Florida State.

Over the last two seasons, Bates appeared in ten games and totaled two tackles.

In 2025, Bates was listed as a backup cornerback on Florida State's depth chart. He was expected to receive more playing time following season-ending injuries to Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones. Instead, the Seminoles relied heavily on Jerry Wilson, Shamar Arnoux, and Charles Lester III.

Bates only played 26 snaps on defense this fall with all of those coming against East Texas A&M and Kent State.

A former blue-chip prospect, Bates was regarded as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 14 CB, and the No. 13 recruit in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. He was the fourth-highest rated recruit to sign with Florida State in #Tribe24.

Nine of the 23 high school signees in that class have since departed from FSU.

Bates stands at 6-foot-2, 192-pounds. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

