FSU football loses potential assistant coach to Florida Gators in surprise move

The Florida State Seminoles were trending to add three new assistant coaches to Mike Norvell's staff this week.

Over the last few days, the program officially announced the hiring of EDGE coach/pass rush specialist Nick Williams and was rumored to be closing in on UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris and Tulsa running backs coach Kam Martin.

Instead, as what feels routine for the Seminoles after the last few years, there has been a twist at the final hour.

Harris won't be coming back to Florida State to rejoin his brother following a surprising decision.

Brandon Harris Headed To Florida, Not FSU

Co-Defensive Coordinator Brandon Harris during the Spring Game at FAU Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Harris is expected to head to Gainesville to work for the Florida Gators. This is an unexpected turn, as everything was trending towards Harris ending up at Florida State

The Gators recently hired Jon Sumrall from Tulane. Although Sumrall hasn't faced the Seminoles on the field yet, he essentially just got his first win over Florida State. Harris was who the program was hoping to tab as Patrick Surtain Sr.'s replacement.

Instead, the Seminoles will have to move on to plan B.

Harris worked as an analyst at Florida State in 2020 and is the younger brother of wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.

Over the last five years, Harris has established himself across the Sunshine State, working at FIU, FAU, and UCF. He was promoted from cornerbacks coach to co-defensive coordinator during his stint with the Owls, eventually serving as interim defensive coordinator late in the 2024 season.

Harris developed two all-conference selections at FAU, including CJ Heard, a former FSU commit who totaled 82 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection as a true freshman.

The 35-year-old is the son of South Florida coaching legend Tim Harris Sr. He played out his college career at Miami and was selected in the second round of the 2011 Draft, spending over half a decade at the professional level.

Florida State could turn to other coaches such as T.J. Rushing, John Butler, Chip West, or Nick Monroe.

