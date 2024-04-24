Ex-FSU Football Offensive Lineman Commits To ACC Program, Will Face 'Noles In 2024
Nearly 500 college athletes have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the 15-day spring window opened last week. The list includes multiple former Seminoles, including a few that have quickly found new homes.
On Tuesday evening, ex-Florida State offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp announced that he was transferring to SMU. The rising redshirt sophomore departed from the program in December and initially committed to FAMU. After Willie Simmons left for a job at Duke, Sapp decided to transfer to East Carolina.
The Georgia native re-entered the portal at the conclusion of spring practice. Now he's headed back to the ACC and will play against the Seminoles in 2024. FSU is scheduled to travel to Dallas on September 28 to face the Mustangs in what will be SMU's first game in the conference since joining the ACC last year. Sapp will be competing for a starting role on the offensive line with three years of eligibility remaining.
Sapp appeared in two games during his two seasons at Florida State. He only saw action during the home opening victory over Southern Miss last year with the majority of his contributions coming to the scout team. Sapp signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class.
FSU added multiple offensive linemen from the high school ranks and transfer portal in the winter. The additions include Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV, Alabama transfer TJ Ferguson, Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy, four-star Manasse Itete, four-star Jon Daniels, three-star Tye Hylton, and three-star Jayden Todd. Rizy, Itete, and Daniels will enroll this summer. The Seminoles have 17 scholarship players across the offensive line.
As of now, Florida State has had three players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, wide receiver Joshua Burrell, and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still has to shed at least three more scholarship players to get down to the limit of 85 scholarships and that's only if they don't plan to make any new additions.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (SMU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
