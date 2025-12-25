FSU football emerging as school to watch for SEC running back transfer

Florida State's running back room was confusing throughout the 2025 season.

Gavin Sawchuk developed into a bell cow early on and then barely saw any playing time in the second half of the year. Samuel Singleton Jr. randomly jumped into the mix after FSU's second BYE week, becoming one of the more efficient rushers on the team. Ousmane Kromah, someone the Seminoles heavily invested in, saw a sporadic number of carries.

That didn't stop Florida State from trying to sprinkle in Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, and Jaylin Lucas. The rotation didn't make much sense, especially when Kromah or Singleton Jr. would play for two or three snaps at a time before going to the bench. Those two needed consistent playing time to build a rhythm.

Sawchuk, Kromah, and Singleton Jr. are all eligible to return in 2026. Plus, the Seminoles signed four-star Amari Thomas in #Tribe26.

Regardless, Florida State is apparently showing interest in a running back who is expected to enter the portal.

FSU 'A Team To Watch' For SEC Running Back Transfer

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Seminoles are a team to watch for Tennessee running back transfer Peyton Lewis. FSU was mentioned alongside Virginia, South Carolina, and Syracuse.

Lewis appeared in 23 games over the last two seasons, rushing 134 times for 629 yards and ten touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 56 yards.

As a true freshman, he rushed ten times for a career-high 99 yards against Kent State. In 2025, Lewis scored a touchdown in six different games.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound running back is expected to have three seasons to play two at his next stop.

Lewis was a top-150 prospect in the 2024 class but he wasn't offered by Florida State at the time.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

