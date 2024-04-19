Ex-FSU Football Running Back Continuing College Career With SEC Program
The last couple of months have been a tumultuous period for former Florida State running back Rodney Hill since he departed from the program in December. Hill has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal multiple times and is planning to continue his college career in the SEC.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hill committed to Arkansas while he was visiting the program on Friday evening. Hill is expected to have three seasons of eligibility to utilize with the Razorbacks.
Hill originally landed at FAMU after moving on from the Seminoles. However, he decided to explore his options once again after former head coach Willie Simmons accepted a job at Duke. That led to Hill making a commitment to Florida State's rival, Miami. He never enrolled with the Hurricanes and spent the spring semester at FAMU. Now, Hill has found his third home in the portal just days after the Rattlers held their annual spring game.
The Georgia native signed with FSU as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He entered the running back rotation last season, recording 50 carries for 190 yards and a touchdown while serving behind Trey Benson. Hill also caught five passes for 83 yards on the season. He recorded a season-high five carries for 42 yards in the close win against Boston College in September. Hill finished his time in garnet and gold with 77 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns.
FSU added multiple running backs from the high school ranks and transfer portal in the winter. The additions include Alabama transfer Roydell Williams, Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas, four-star Kam Davis, and four-star Micahi Danzy. The Seminoles have eight scholarship players in the backfield.
As of now, Florida State has had two players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Joshua Burrell and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still has to shed a fair amount of scholarship players to get down to the limit of 85 scholarships.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (?), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (?), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
