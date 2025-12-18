Quarterback with ties to FSU football hitting transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles had one of the worst offenses in the country in 2024. Head coach Mike Norvell set out to rectify that issue last year, bringing in Gus Malzahn to call plays and two new position coaches.

FSU ended up putting all of its eggs in the basket on Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who previously played for Malzahn at UCF. Castellanos created plenty of highlights but struggled on the road and faded as a passer down the stretch of the season.

The Seminoles are portaling again this offseason, showing interest in at least one quarterback that will be available in Janury.

Should Florida State take a look at another signal-caller who has experience with Malzahn?

Former UCF Quarterback In Transfer Portal For Second Time

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback EJ Colson (12) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, redshirt freshman Incarnate Word quarterback EJ Colson announced his plans to transfer for a second time.

Colson spent the 2025 season in the FCS, appearing in ten games and starting the final eight contests of the year for Incarnate Word. He completed 210/296 passes for 2,142 yards with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing 108 times for 287 yards and three more scores.

The Georgia native threw for 200+ yards in six games and crossed 300+ yards twice. He connected on 29/45 attempts for a career-high 339 yards with three total touchdowns to one interception against UTRGV on October 25.

Incarnate Word is the same program former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward played at before moving on to Washington State and Miami.

Former UCF and current Incarnate Word QB EJ Colson is expected to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-1, 215-pound QB started the final 8 games of 2025, throwing for 2,142 yards and completing 71% of his passes, with 19 total TDs to 4 INTs.… pic.twitter.com/cF640G58hs — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 18, 2025

Colson transferred to Incarnate Word following one season at UCF. A three-star prospect in the 2024 class, he signed with the Knights and primarily contributed as a backup as a true freshman. Colson appeared in three games, making one start. He completed 9/16 passes for 64 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

During his prep career at Cedar Grove High School, Colson led the team to three state championship appearances, winning it all in 2021 and 2023. He was named the Georgia Region 5-3A player of the year in 2023. Colson chose to reclassify to the 2024 class, spending just three seasons at the prep level.

Colson threw for 5,969 yards with 68 touchdowns to nine interceptions while adding 1,354 yards and 16 more scores on the ground at Cedar Grove. In his final season, the team started 2-5 before winning its final eight games to secure a title.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State is lacking experience in its quarterback room with redshirt junior Brock Glenn and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry eligible to return, along with incoming four-star true freshman Jaden O'Neal.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

