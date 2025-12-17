Former elite FSU football pledge transferring after one season in SEC

Finishing on the recruiting trail has been an issue for Florida State since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

The struggles have piled up over the last two years, with the product on the field deteriorating at a rapid pace. In the last two recruiting classes, 21 recruits, including 14 composite blue-chips, have decommitted from the Seminoles, with a good portion of those coming right before they were supposed to sign.

To put that in perspective, Florida State has seven total wins in that span.

Should FSU be willing to take a look at a recruit who moved on from the program previously?

True Freshman DE Javion Hilson Leaving Missouri After One Season

On Tuesday, true freshman defensive end Javion Hilson announced he was transferring following his first season at Missouri.

In 2025, Hilson appeared in three games and totaled one tackle while earning a redshirt.

Hilson was a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class.

Hilson was regarded as the No. 46 overall prospect and the No. 4 EDGE in the 2025 class. During his prep recruitment, he committed to Florida State in January of 2024.

However, Hilson backed off that pledge in September after the Seminoles started 0-2. He chose Missouri during the Early Signing Period.

Hilson visited Tallahassee six times last year but Florida State has replaced its defensive coordinator and defensive line coach since then.

During his senior season at Cocoa High School, Hilson totaled 86 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and two blocked field goals.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass-rusher will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State certainly needs reinforcements off the edge. The Seminoles only recorded 17.5 sacks from their defensive front last season.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

