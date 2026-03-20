2026 FSU Basketball Offseason Tracker: Transfers, Visits, Signings, & More

Luke Loucks has his first season under his belt as the head coach at Florida State, which went better than anyone could've reasonably expected. Non-conference play was a struggle, getting blown out by Dayton, Texas A&M, and Georgia, while also suffering tough losses against Florida, Houston, and a disappointing one against UMass.

After a 0-5 start to ACC play, FSU suddenly turned things around completely midseason with a scheme change and went on a tear to close the season, winning 11 of their last 15 games, went into the ACC Tournament with a winning conference record for the first time in five years as the 8th seed, and were inches away from knocking off top-ranked Duke in the ACC Quarterfinals.

That has the team riding into the offseason with a lot of optimism and confidence. This will be Loucks' first full offseason, as he was still compiling a staff while the transfer portal was opening last year. The portal window now doesn't open until April 7th, after the Final Four, so there is plenty of time to scout and raise funds before then.

This will be an ongoing roster tracker, keeping up with who's leaving, who's staying, visits, commitments, and more. They're already entering the offseason with a top-10 recruiting class, which will give them a head start.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V. (6) during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who's Leaving Florida State?

Robert McCray V, Senior, Guard



Robert McCray V thrived down the stretch of the season, garnering an ACC Player of the Week award in February, and being named to the All-ACC Third Team after averaging 16.3 PPG and 6.1 APG. That type of production will be hard to replace, but FSU will need to find one. They have a young point guard rotation right now that could see a lot of movement.

Kobe MaGee, Senior, Wing



Kobe MaGee was brought in from Drexel to be a lethal shooter, but he ended up being a little disappointing, shooting just 32.4% from deep for the season. FSU needed better than that, and he ended up being moved to the bench halfway through the season, a move that really worked out for the success of the team. He ended up averaging 7.9 PPG this season.

Lajae Jones, Senior, Wing



Lajae Jones had an up-and-down season, but his highs were really high. He tied the program record for threes made in a game in November with 10, and was also named to the All-ACC Tournament Second Team. He's a player FSU looked to explore ways to bring back, as he spent a year in JUCO, but everything FSU could do was denied. The only way he gets another season is if he sues the NCAA and gets it granted.



FSU would like to have him back, but they'll have to operate under the assumption that he won't be. Jones became invaluable down the stretch on the glass, and at 6'7", he could guard a lot of different positions. He ended up third on the team in scoring at 12.7 PPG.

Chauncey Wiggins, Senior, Forward



I was admittedly not a fan of the Chauncey Wiggins addition a year ago. He was an underwhelming player at Clemson, and he was FSU's only player in their portal class that was coming directly from another high-major school.



After struggling at times out of the gate, he was awesome down the stretch of the season, scoring in double figures 13 times in the last 16 games, shooting 46.4% from deep in that time. His rebounding was an issue, but if FSU can find someone else who can play the 4 or 5 with this kind of floor-spacing and can produce 13.3 PPG, they'll be very happy.

Alex Steen, Senior, Forward



Alex Steen came into Florida State after three years at Division 2 Florida Southern, and while he was very limited athletically, you could not deny his heart and hustle. He ended up in the top 25 nationally in offensive rebound rate, and he finished with the 6th-highest field goal percentage in a single season in program history. While FSU would like to add more size to this position (and they will), Steen performed as well as you could ask, averaging 6.8 PPG and 5.9 RPG.

Shah Muhammad, Senior, Forward



Technically, Shah Muhammad is another player who could fight for more eligibility, but after not seeing much playing time this season, I don't expect FSU to explore that option. He appeared in just 14 games this season, and while his athleticism was off the charts, he was so raw with his fundamentals despite being a senior.

Signees/Commitments/Retained Players

Marcis Ponder, Center, Incoming Freshman, 68th-Ranked Prospect



Marcis Ponder is as physically imposing as you will ever see coming out of high school, standing at 6'11" and somewhere around or above 300 pounds. He has earned the nickname "Baby Shaq" for a reason, and some of his high school stats look absurd. He's a pretty good athlete for his size, too.



However, he's not ranked higher because he's still learning to win with technique, not just power, and he has to get better on ball screen coverage. He can also be a little undisciplined with his fouling. A lot of fans will want him to start right away because of the freak of nature he is, but I'd like to see him come off the bench in his season and learn from a guy with more experience.

Martay Barnes, Guard, Incoming Freshman, 90th-Ranked Prospect

Martay Barnes reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026 recently, and after visits to Auburn and Florida State, he decided to sign with the Seminoles. At 6'2", 170 pounds, some scouting services see him as a combo guard and maybe even a shooting guard, but FSU views him as a dynamic scoring lead guard.

He's very similar to Cam Miles as a lightning-quick guard with flashy ball-handling, but he's more polished coming out of high school than Cam Miles is. The big question is whether or not he'll be ready to go week one as a primary backup guard.

Brandon Bass Jr., Wing, Incoming Freshman, 97th-Ranked Prospect

The son of 12-year NBA veteran Brandon Bass, Junior plays nothing like his dad. Bass Sr. was a post-up power forward with a decent midrange game, while Jr. is a knockdown lefty that is dangerous from three. He'll need to add some weight, as he's currently listed at 6'4", 185 pounds, but his shooting ability could get him some playing time right away.

Collin Paul, Wing, Incoming Freshman, 108th-Ranked Prospect

Collin Paul may be a four-star, but he's going to take a lot of development. At 6'7", he has the tools to be an extremely versatile player, as he's a good ball-handler and is a decent defender, though he needs to be a little lighter on his feet. He's a poor shooter as of now, but that can always be developed. With how well he can handle the ball, you take a chance on a player like that and hope the shooting comes along.

Jasen Lopez, Guard, Incoming Freshman, 157th-Ranked Prospect

Jasen Lopez actually already got to campus as an early enrollee, so he spent the second half of the season with the team, but his focus is going to be playing wide receiver for Mike Norvell. He won't be with basketball again until football season ends, so likely early December, if this season goes how we expect it to for FSU Football.

Lopez is listed at 5'11", but he's probably closer to 5'9"/5'10". That height could keep him from being a major contributor, but he's got real skills. Had he been 6'2", he would've been a high 4-star prospect. However, it's hard to project his role with him putting his focus on football.

Jan 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Underclassmen Still Undecided

Alier Maluk, Sophomore, Forward



It's hard not to be disappointed with Alier Maluk's sophomore season. After reclassifying to join FSU last year in Coach Hamilton's final season, he showed some real flashes as a 7-footer with offensive skills as a freshman. He was a little undisciplined with his fouling and often was out of position trying to chase blocks, but you could see the tools, which is why Luke Loucks prioritized bringing him back.



However, Maluk didn't play much this season, only appearing in 22 games for an average of 6.3 minutes per game. It's clear he never gained the trust of the staff, and as badly as FSU needed center play, he still never saw serious action. I'd be surprised if he were back, just given how the season went for him.

AJ Swinton, Sophomore, Wing

AJ Swinton didn't see much playing time at the start of the season despite being one of two players FSU made a desperate attempt to keep over the offseason. But as FSU changed its scheme around, Swinton became a vital piece to the turnaround of the defense. However, he tore his ACL blocking a shot at Pitt, and that's going to make retaining him an interesting decision for the staff.



Swinton clearly has talent, but since he didn't tear his ACL until March, he may not be healthy until January or February, and as we saw with Cam'Ron Fletcher a few years ago, you don't want to rush him back. He has the potential, but we'll see if the two sides think it's better for him to stick around or to move on.

Martin Somerville, Sophomore, Guard

Martin Somerville was Florida State's primary sixth man, who mainly played as a shooting guard, but he spent time handling the ball, too. He averaged 8.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 2.4 APG, but he struggled at times against teams with length and athleticism, and he didn't shoot as well as FSU may have hoped at 33.7% from three. However, he had some wildly impressive performances, such as scoring 23 points on the road against Virginia Tech, most of those coming in the second half. If he can grow on that consistency, he can be a great player. I'd lead toward him being back next season.

Thomas Bassong, Freshman, Wing



Another player who didn't see a lot of playing time initially, but he was inserted into the starting lineup in January and instantly made an impact. He's an elite defender already, and he became more confident when driving the ball as the season progressed. The three-point shot is still developing, but he has all the tools you could ever want from a wing.



He is going to be heavily coveted if he hits the market, but I imagine FSU will do everything they can to bring him back. He ended up averaging 5.9 PPG and 3.5 RPG, but there's no way to measure how great he was defensively.

Cam Miles, Freshman, Guard



Cam Miles had some brilliant flashes at the beginning of the season, as his speed and handle got him by a lot of defenders. However, he's a poor defender, and his shot selection was often erratic. Whether they keep him or not will likely come down to roster openings, and they don't need so many young guards. Between Miles, the incoming freshmen Jasen Lopez and Martay Barnes, and Maximo Garcia-Plata, who we'll talk about next, they just don't need this many, and they'd probably like to add another transfer with experience in this room.

Maximo Garcia-Plata, Freshman, Guard



Maximo Garcia-Plata was a late addition from Spain, who ended up redshirting this year. They love what he could become, but again, this is going to come down to numbers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him depart.

Xavier Osceola and Jalen Crawford, Guards

Crawford and Osceola are essentially walk-ons, but that's not really a thing anymore. Osceola, who does come from Seminole heritage, missed the season with an injury. Crawford, the son of former player Adrian Crawford, saw some playing time in blowouts and brought a lot of energy from the bench. I can't see them going anywhere.

Transfer/Recruiting Targets

LeAno Rolle - Southwest Missouri Community College (JUCO)



LeAno Rolle, the cousin of Philadelphia 76ers star rookie VJ Edgecombe, has been averaging 14.4 PPG and 7.0 RPG for Southwest Missouri Community College. He is a wickedly good athlete. FSU offered him back in January and has visited him a few times. He's only shooting 31% from three and 67.9% from the free-throw line, but with how badly FSU needs some athleticism, he'd be a good shot in the arm. He also holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, and Missouri State.

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