3 takeaways as FSU Basketball dominates Georgia Southern, 98-72

FINAL: FSU beats Georgia Southern 98-72



Probably the best win of the season so far



L Jones 36 points, FSU record 10 made 3s (both career highs)

K MaGee 12 pts

C Miles 11 pts

C Wiggins 11 pts, 10 rebs (first career double-double)



Cal-State Bakersfield next on Tuesday #Noles