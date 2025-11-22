3 takeaways as FSU Basketball dominates Georgia Southern, 98-72
Florida State was back at home on Friday night to face the Georgia Southern Eagles, a team that likes to play like FSU with a lot of threes and a lot of tempo. This had all the makings of a high-scoring affair.
So, naturally, this was a SLOPPY first half. Georgia Southern shot below 30% from the field in the first half, including going 1/12 in the final 9:59 of the half, and Florida State was in range of that before an 8-0 stretch pushed them to above 36% for the half. FSU was settling for a lot of threes, which is how they want to play, but they were forcing it a little too much.
That 8-0 run carried over into the second half for Florida State, but especially for Lajae Jones, who went BALLISTIC from three. He made three consecutive deep shots in a span of about 45 seconds in the opening minutes, then made back-to-back again in a span of about 32 seconds. He was making them so quickly that StatBroadcast actually lost track of how many threes he made.
But even with that prolific offensive outburst, the defense still held up. Georgia South had 29 points at halftime, and they only added ten points to that over the next seven minutes. In the first eight minutes of the half, FSU outscored Georgia Southern 27-12.
The onslaught was on from there. FSU wanted to make this a 20+ point win for NET ratings, which is exactly what happened over the last eight minutes, as Florida State would go on to win, 98-72.
Lajae Jones had a career-high 36 points and tied the Florida State record with 10 made threes in a game. Chauncey Wiggins also had his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Florida State is back at home on Tuesday against Cal State-Bakersfield. Here are three takeaways from Friday's win.
1. Tip Your Cap, Lajae Jones
This was an all-time shooting performance from Lajae Jones. He ended up with 10 made threes, pushing him to a tie for first all-time in FSU's record books for made threes in a game. He did end up taking 21, but FSU doesn't pull away there in the second half without this kind of shooting game.
2. Probably the best Defensive Effort All Season
The Florida game was the best defensive game plan of the season, as they did exactly what they wanted to, but the shooting fell short. This was the best overall defensive effort of the season, though, especially when you consider the style of offense Georgia Southern plays. They were averaging over 88 PPG on an average of 78 possessions per game. They ended up with 72 points on 33.3% field goal shooting. That's a great effort from FSU.
3. Is There Such a Thing as Too Many Threes?
We knew Florida State wanted to shoot a bunch of threes. I don't think anyone imagined THIS many. FSU ended up taking 49 threes in this game, and they were already leading the country in threes attempted per game. Part of it was Lajae Jones chasing the record, but this was a LOT of threes. Better teams will start to take those threes away.
