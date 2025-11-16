30 notes to remember from FSU football's 34-14 victory against Virginia Tech
Notes on performances, historical info, and career stats for the Seminoles.
The Florida State Seminoles recorded their second ACC victory of the season in the middle of November. On Saturday night, FSU took down Virginia Tech, 34-14.
The Seminoles outscored the Hokies 24-7 in the second half, overcoming a 7-3 deficit in the second quarter to win by 20 points.
Here are 30 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Over Virginia Tech
- Florida State won its 600th game in program history Saturday, beating Virginia Tech 34-14 in the home finale at Doak Campbell Stadium. Among schools with 600 all-time wins, FSU (79 seasons) and Appalachian State (96) are the only schools to play fewer than 100 seasons.
- Head coach Mike Norvell improved to 27-9 in November as a head coach, including a 14-5 mark at home. FSU is now 22-2 under Norvell when allowing fewer than 20 points, with a 5-0 record in 2025.
- The Noles improved to 25-13-1 all-time against the Hokies, with a 15-6 mark at Doak.
- Wide receiver Duce Robinson led Florida State with 6 catches for 134 yards and a 50-yard touchdown. Robinson's five 120-yard receiving games are tied for the national lead and are the most for a Seminole in a season since 2014 (Rashad Greene, five).
- Robinson's 947 receiving yards rank 18th in FSU single-season history and are the most for a Nole since 2019.
- Robinson's touchdown was Florida State's seventh of the season of at least 50 yards.
- Robinson's catch was his third of at least 50 yards in 2025, 2nd-most in the ACC behind teammate Micahi Danzy's four. Robinson leads the ACC with 10 30-yard catches.
- Robinson also broke up a pass on Virginia Tech's hail mary to end the first half. He previously had an interception on a hail mary vs. Penn State while with Southern Cal in 2024.
- Florida State has had a 100-yard receiver in five consecutive games, the Noles longest streak since 2013-14 (five games).
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 12-for-24 for 189 yards and three total touchdowns - one passing and two rushing. His touchdown pass to Robinson was his eighth pass of 50+ yards, most in the ACC and top-5 nationally.
- Castellanos' eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead and a new FSU's singleseason record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (Jordan Travis had seven rushing touchdowns each season from 2020-23).
- Castellanos' three total touchdowns tie his most in a game this season.
- Castellanos will enter the NC State game with 6,006 career passing yards.
- True freshman Mandrell Desir forced a fumble on a 4-yard sack in the third quarter, the first forced fumble of his career. Linebacker Blake Nichelson fell on the ball, his first career fumble recovery and FSU's second of the season.
- Nichelson added a 3-yard tackle for loss on fourth down in the fourth quarter.
- Desir later teamed up with Omar Graham Jr. for a tackle on 4th down, forcing a turnover on downs. Desir finished with three tackles in the game, while Graham had five tackles and now has 102 for his career.
- Desir leads FSU with 5.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss in 2025. His 5.0 sacks are the most for an FSU true freshman since current New York Giant Brian Burns had 9.5 in 2016; Desir's 5.0 sacks are the 2nd-most for an FSU true freshman since 2005.
- Safety Ashlynd Barker had five tackles with 1.0 tackles for loss and ranks second on the team with 5.0 TFL for the year.
- Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter, his third rushing touchdown of the season. Pittman's three rushing TDs in a season are the most for a tight end in 2025 and most for an ACC tight end since 2019.
- Pittman's touchdown followed Nichelson's fumble recovery; FSU has scored points after 11 of 14 takeaways in 2025, with eight touchdowns.
- Senior cornerback Jerry Wilson's interception on Virginia Tech's third play was his 3rd of the season and 8th of his career.
- Wilson's interception was FSU's 11th interception of the season and was FSU's first takeaway on an opening drive since an interception vs. Boston College in 2022.
- Wilson added a 5-yard tackle for loss on 3rd-and-2 on the Hokies' next drive, his first of the season. Wilson's TFL forced a Virginia Tech field goal try from 54 yards that was missed short.
- Earl Little Jr. had six tackles and one pass breakup, the second PBU of his career.
- Redshirt senior Stefon Thompson forced a fumble, the fifth of his career and his first since 2023.
- Jaylin Lucas returned consecutive kickoffs for 37 and 39 yards in the second half, FSU's two longest kickoff returns of the year and Lucas' longest as a Seminole. Offensively, Lucas added 13 yards on two catches and 10 yards on two runs.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg connected on two field goals to tie a career high. He was 4-for-4 on point-after tries, extending FSU's streak to 159 straight made PAT.
- Florida State did not punt, the Noles third game without a punt in 2025. Entering the season, FSU did not punt in only four games in school history.
- The three games without a punt are the most in the country this year and match the most in a season since 2007.
- In a pregame ceremony, Florida State recognized 18 seniors: LS Mason Arnold, WR Gavin Blackwell, DB Shyheim Brown, QB Tommy Castellanos, TE Markeston Douglas, OL Gunnar Hansen, LB Elijah Herring, RB Caziah Holmes, DL Darrell Jackson Jr, DL Jaden Jones, OL Richie Leonard IV, OL Adrian Medley, OL Luke Petitbon, OL Micah Pettus, LB Stefon Thompson, WR Squirrel White, RB Roydell Williams and DB Jerry Wilson.
