Final ACC availability report for FSU football at North Carolina State Wolfpack

23 combined players will be OUT between the Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Only two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their 11th game of the 2025 season.

The Seminoles are on the road in Carter-Finley Stadium, a building that has provided them with plenty of horrors over the years. Florida State has lost five of its last seven games on the road against North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack would love to keep that underdog trend going on Friday night.

Florida State and NC State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-NC State?

Ja'Bril Rawls
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Florida State announced DB Ja'Bril Rawls, DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Ricky Knight III, LB Caleb LaVallee, LB Ethan Pritchard, and DB Donny Hiebert would miss the game.

Rawls is out for the season after being injured in FSU's loss to Clemson earlier this month.

In the first two ACC availability reports, the Seminoles listed four players as questionable; redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr., and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State

Omar Graham Jr.
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs the ball up the field past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) and linebacker Justin Cryer (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and North Carolina State.

On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.

The total number of missing players is up to 23, 14 for Virginia Tech and nine for Florida State.

The Seminoles are taking a hit on offense with redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin out.

Redshirt senior left guard Richie Leonard IV and redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr. will be game-time decisions.

Check out the full report below.

FLORIDA STATE:

OUT:

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— TE Chase Loftin

— DB Ricky Knight III

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— LB Ethan Pritchard

— DB Donny Hiebert

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— LB Omar Graham Jr.

— OL Richie Leonard IV

NORTH CAROLINA STATE:

OUT:

— LB Sean Brown

— S Rente Hinton

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— WR Jonathan Paylor

— CB Jaren Sensabaugh

— S Daemon Fagan

— CB Jamel Johnson

— LB Sterling Dixon

— RB Isiah Jones

— S Brody Barnhardt

— OL Tyler West

— OL Trent Mitchell

— OL Kamen Smith

— K Charlie Birtwistle

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— LB AJ Richardson

— OL Teague Andersen

— TE Griffin Reimer

