Final ACC availability report for FSU football at North Carolina State Wolfpack
Only two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their 11th game of the 2025 season.
The Seminoles are on the road in Carter-Finley Stadium, a building that has provided them with plenty of horrors over the years. Florida State has lost five of its last seven games on the road against North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack would love to keep that underdog trend going on Friday night.
Florida State and NC State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-NC State?
Earlier this week, Florida State announced DB Ja'Bril Rawls, DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Ricky Knight III, LB Caleb LaVallee, LB Ethan Pritchard, and DB Donny Hiebert would miss the game.
Rawls is out for the season after being injured in FSU's loss to Clemson earlier this month.
In the first two ACC availability reports, the Seminoles listed four players as questionable; redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr., redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr., and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin.
Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and North Carolina State.
On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.
The total number of missing players is up to 23, 14 for Virginia Tech and nine for Florida State.
The Seminoles are taking a hit on offense with redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin out.
Redshirt senior left guard Richie Leonard IV and redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr. will be game-time decisions.
Check out the full report below.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— DB Ricky Knight III
— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— LB Omar Graham Jr.
— OL Richie Leonard IV
NORTH CAROLINA STATE:
OUT:
— LB Sean Brown
— S Rente Hinton
— DB Isaiah Crowell
— WR Jonathan Paylor
— CB Jaren Sensabaugh
— S Daemon Fagan
— CB Jamel Johnson
— LB Sterling Dixon
— RB Isiah Jones
— S Brody Barnhardt
— OL Tyler West
— OL Trent Mitchell
— OL Kamen Smith
— K Charlie Birtwistle
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— LB AJ Richardson
— OL Teague Andersen
— TE Griffin Reimer
