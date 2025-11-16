FSU football celebrates by breaking the rock after Virginia Tech rout
Florida State fans probably didn't know what to expect when they walked into Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening. After all, the Seminoles have been unpredictable throughout the 2025 campaign.
With the home fans behind them, FSU powered through Virginia Tech to win its fifth game of the year. The Seminoles have doubled their ACC win total and nearly tripled their number of victories from last season. Not exactly hard to do coming off a 2-10 season, but notable, nonetheless.
In a game that served as senior night and military appreciation, it made perfect sense for head coach Mike Norvell to reward one of his veterans following the performance.
Darrell Jackson Jr. Breaks The Rock For FSU
The fifth victory of the season meant a fifth opportunity for Florida State to break the rock, continuing a longtime tradition that Norvell brought to Tallahassee.
In the locker room after the win, Norvell called up redshirt senior defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. to wield the sledgehammer. In his final outing at home, Jackson Jr. totaled three tackles and a quarterback hurry.
"I'm so very grateful for what he's done. He's not done yet," Norvell said as he brought Jackson Jr. in front of the team.
Jackson Jr. has spent the last three years at Florida State after previously playing for Maryland and Miami. In 2025, he's totaled 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.
Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos shattered the first rock of the season following the upset win against Alabama. In the victory, Castellanos accumulated 230 total yards and scored on the ground.
The Seminoles dedicated the 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M to true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard and his family. Norvell called on Pritchard's father to break the rock.
In the 66-10 win against Kent State, redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy got the nod for a breakout performance.
In Florida State's first ACC victory against Wake Forest, junior wide receiver Duce Robinson and redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Petitbon toted the sledgehammer.
Florida State wraps up conference play with a road game against the NC State Wolfpack on Friday, November 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
