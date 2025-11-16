FSU football ends home slate on high note with 34-14 win over Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles ended their regular home season game with a confident 34-14 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies for Military Appreciation Weekend and Senior Night. The Seminoles moved to 5-5 (2-5 ACC) as they continue the hunt for bowl eligibility.
The duo of wide receiver Duce Robinson and Tommy Castellanos were the stars of the show for the Seminoles. Robinson broke the century mark for the third straight game, catching six passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Castellanos threw a touchdown to Robinson and scored twice on the ground, racking up 234 total yards.
Behind Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones' legs, paired with running back Marcellus Hawkins, the Hokies amassed 238 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.
Wilson Interception Leads to Field Goal Woes
Florida State won the toss and deferred, and Virginia Tech went immediately to the ground off a 40-yard rush by Marcellous Hawkins. The Seminole defense responded with an interception by Jerry Wilson.
FSU running back Gavin Sawchuk couldn't find any wiggle room at first until runs by Castellanos and Caziah Holmes got FSU a first down. Castellanos found paydirt with Duce Robinson for 19 yards, and Micahi Danzy gained another 23. Kicker Jake Weinberg's from 34 yards was no good.
The Hokies went back to the run game again, off the legs of Terion Stewart and Jeffery Overton as they chipped away at FSU's defensive front. Virginia Tech tried its own field goal attempt from 54 yards, which landed just short of the uprights.
Singleton moved the ball across midfield with an eight-yard rush, and Jaylin Lucas got Florida State another 11. Roydell Williams put Florida State into scoring position as the seconds dwindled in the first quarter.
On a critical third-and-long, Castellanos found wide receiver Lawayne McCoy for nine yards. Castellanos moved the Seminoles inside the 10 with his legs. FSU had to settle for three points on the leg of Weinberg from 26.
Robinson's Impressive Touchdown
Drones made magic with his legs on the following drive, picking up a pair of first downs. Stewart moved the Hokies across midfield with a 10-yard rush. Drones found Overton for 36 yards, and Virginia Tech struck back with six points off the legs of Drones.
Running back Ousmane Kromah got Florida State going on its second scoring drive, and it didn't take long for FSU to take its second lead, 10-7.
Virginia Tech's rushing attack continued to take its toll throughout the first half. They closed out the second with 24 rushing attempts for 157 of their 203 total yards. Conversely, FSU rushed for 14 attempts for 100 of its 200 total yards.
Lucas set the 'Noles up with a 37-yard kick return to start the half. A pass interference call moved Florida State into scoring position. The duo of Castellanos and Robinson continued to flourish when Castellanos found Robinson with a dart for 17 yards.
The drive stalled, and FSU was forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal until an offsides penalty moved Florida State to the one-yard line. Castellanos hurdled into the end zone, making the score 17-7.
The Hokies got a chance to close the score deficit and crossed midfield with a 16-yard rush from Hawkins. Drones moved the chains with their legs. Florida State continued to win the turnover battle with a strip sack forced by Mandrell Desir.
Florida State Runs Away In The Second Half
Kromah got the 'Noles going on their fourth scoring drive, and Castellanos moved them across midfield with his legs. Robinson hauled in a 17-yard reception, followed by another 16-yarder to Singleton. Pittman, Jr. punched it in from the one-yard line as the 'Noles started to run away with the game.
Virginia Tech responded with a score of its own to start the fourth quarter on a nine-play, 74-yard drive and a nine-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Greene.
Florida State's Lucas had another explosive kick return, followed by Robinson stretching the field for 18 yards on the night. Singleton moved FSU into striking distance on a 10-yard gain. Singleton continued to push the ball on the ground, and Castellanos silenced the Virginia Tech crowd as he walked into the end zone from 15 yards out.
Castellanos found Robinson again after a failed fourth-down conversion by Virginia Tech. FSU iced the game with a field goal. The Seminoles look ahead to going on the road to face the NC State Wolfpack.
