Road issues haunt FSU football again in 21-11 loss to NC State
The Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 2-6 ACC) traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, and left with heartache as both teams fought for bowl eligibility. NC State (6-5, 3-5 ACC) quarterback CJ Bailey shone in the 21-11 win in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Ball security also didn't do the Seminoles any favors as they committed three costly turnovers, including back-to-back muffed punts in the fourth quarter.
Castellanos completed 16/32 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while NC State's CJ Bailey was 18/25 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Castellanos struggled with accuracy for the majority of the game.
READ MORE: Final ACC availability report for FSU football at North Carolina State Wolfpack
Stories write themselves, and sometimes they are rewritten in the same prose as the continued sliding slope that Florida State has seen this season. You can aim a finger at multiple points in FSU's loss, but a bigger question is where the elephant in the room is (aside from the one who left Tallahassee on a bus back to Tuscaloosa).
Turnovers and Field Goal Woes Continue for the Seminoles
NC State won the toss and elected to receive, giving their offense a chance to get on the board first. Quarterback CJ Bailey and running back Hollywood Smothers started off with a short completion and a 27-yard run before FSU linebacker Blake Nichelson came up with a tackle for loss. The Wolfpack were forced to punt after a five-yard sack by FSU defensive end James Williams.
Florida State fired back with an 18-yard pass to wideout Lawayne McCoy, followed by a first down by ATH Jaylin Lucas. It took a second for Castellanos to settle in before finding McCoy again for 22 yards. Castellanos followed it up with an interception by Devon Marshall as the two teams traded blows.
After the interception, Smothers rattled off two five-yard runs and a pass to tight end Justin Joly moved the Wolfpack into Florida State territory. On the following play, Bailey found Anderson Terrell for a 23-yard touchdown to strike first.
Castellanos struck back with his legs and a handoff to tight end Randy Pittman, Jr. for 14 yards. Florida State got on the board on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Jake Weinberg, narrowing the score, 7-3.
Castellanos got the Seminole offense going, and running back Gavin Sawchuk was able to move the chains. The Wolfpack honed in on FSU's No. 1 wide receiver, Duce Robinson, who broke the 1,000-yard mark in the contest. A critical fourth-down conversion inside NC State territory gave the 'Noles another chance at the endzone.
Penalties Plague With Bowl Eligibility on The Line
Penalties continued to plague them as they committed eight fouls for 37 yards on the night. A delay of the game pushed the Seminoles back, and Weinberg missed his second field goal of the night. The half settled with Florida State scratching at a four-point deficit.
Bailey led the Wolfpack down to the five-yard line, and an illegal substitution penalty set up the Wolfpack's second score. Wilson punched it in to extend NC State's lead 14-3.
Florida State found the end zone with Robinson on a nine-yard pass to make it 9-14. Boggs converted a two-point conversion in hopes of securing a Florida State victory, but the Wolfpack had an answer of its own.
After recovering Florida State's second muffed punt of the final frame, NC State scored on fourth down to put the game out of reach.
Among multiple culprits, special teams mistakes were unprecedented but not unexpected. Drops continued to haunt both the return and passing game in the loss. The Seminoles head back to Tallahassee with their tails between their legs, and look ahead to another road game against the Florida Gators.
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok