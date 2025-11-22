Mike Norvell vents after FSU football's 6th loss: 'We have not lived up to expectations'
The Florida State Seminoles lost in crushing fashion once again on Friday, falling on the road to North Carolina State, 21-11.
In the defeat, the Seminoles committed four turnovers, eight penalties, and missed two field goals. The defense arguably played well enough to win, but did give up a nine-minute touchdown drive in the third quarter.
Following the defeat, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics, including the continued struggles on the road for FSU.
Mike Norvell: 'Not Good Enough
Opening Statement: "Disappointed obviously in all things [that led to] the result for tonight. I felt that even through the short week that our guys, I felt that they prepared, I felt that they were ready but tonight just too many missed opportunities. Not good enough offensively. We were able to move the ball, but would have either a dropped pass, missed opportunity, just to be able to continue a drive.
We did have a turnover there on the positive side of the field, missed field goals, but we've got to put points on the board. We've been on the road and we've failed to do that numerous times. We adjusted different things throughout the week in practice to try to have our guys be ready to go execute and perform to the best, and I know that didn't show up tonight.
We had our chances on both sides of the ball, obviously, we had our chances in special teams, but had some critical mistakes that cost us the game. So it wasn't good enough, I didn't do a good enough job in having them ready, but we've got to go make plays too."
Norvell On If A 6th Win Will Meet FSU's Expectations: "Hell no. We're not even close to living up to expectations. No. We have not lived up to expectations. Fully capable football team, that's not good enough and it's not been enough for the six losses that we have. It's extremely frustrating.
However many yards, differentials, improvements, all the crap, you've got to make plays to win the games. We've got to do a good coaching them, we've got to do a good job of players, we've got to do a good job as everybody, and we've not done a good enough job to play to what I believe we're capable of.
You can sit there and look at the stat sheet and say 'well, you outgained them, and this, and this' you've still got to come down to doing enough to win the game, and we have definitely not fulfilled any expectation of what I have."
Check out more from Norvell below.
