Frustrated FSU football fans erupt after another road collapse against NC State
In what was very much a winnable football game for Florida State against NC State, the lingering theme of subpar performances on the road continues for the Seminoles, losing 21-11 to the Wolfpack in what was largely a one-score game.
With a mere three total points in the first half, three turnovers, and an overall poor outing from the Florida State offense that was in many ways no better than the performance against Clemson, the Seminoles were fighting from a corner early on in the game, failing to build some much-needed momentum.
Despite outgaining the Wolfpack by nearly 100 yards and continuing to show consistency on the defensive side of the ball, the Seminoles backed themselves into a corner early in the game with an interception from quarterback Tommy Castellanos on what was turning out to be a promising drive.
However, the nail in the coffin for Florida State was an abysmal performance in special teams, with redshirt freshman Kicker Jake Weinberg going 1-3, missing from 35 and 51 yards out. Additionally, two muffed punts in the final minutes of the game killed any remaining hope held by the Seminoles, with NC State scoring a touchdown after getting the ball back on a muffed punt at the hands of senior wide receiver Squirrel White.
With the continued disappointment delivered by this football team, the Florida State fan base is upset, and rightfully so, as many are now simply expecting the worst-case scenario that is delivered by the team each time the Noles take to the road.
Here are just a few things some fans and former Seminoles had to say about the state of Florida State Football following the loss.
Reactions Below
Former FSU defensive tackle Everett Dawkins shouts out the freshmen making an impact for the Seminoles despite the loss
2013 FSU national champion Freddie Stevenson is not happy with Florida State's performance against the Wolfpack
Former FSU QB and CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell is shocked by the loss
LA Rams linebacker and former FSU standout Keir Thomas questions the current state of the program during the game
2013 Florida State football national champion Nile Lawrence-Stample makes a bold claim regarding FSU's offense
Former standout FSU defensive lineman Marvin Wilson shouts out true freshman Mandrell Desir for his performance against NC State
College football analyst Brett McMurphy shocked by the poor outing from Florida State
